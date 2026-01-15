Intellego Technologies AB: Clarification regarding Intellego Technologies' police report against its former CEO and founder

As previously announced, Intellego Technologies AB ("Intellego") has filed a police report against its former CEO and founder Claes Lindahl.

The police report is primarily based on circumstances which have come to light in the company's own investigations since November 18, 2025, and in connection with KPMG's forensic investigation into Intellego. KPMG's investigation is incomplete at this point and no final conclusions have yet been reached. The totality of the information which underlies the police report nevertheless raises suspicions that the Board of Intellego feels are sufficiently serious as to require their reporting to the authorities in the form of a police report. However, our suspicions are not conclusive. The police authorities must review and investigate, KPMG must complete their investigation and reach their conclusions. We have reported our suspicions based on the circumstances we have seen so far.

And, based on what we have seen so far, we believe it is fair to say that most and perhaps all our revenue transactions and cash flow in 2025 are suspect. This does not include our subsidiary Daro in the UK. We have similar concerns about 2024 and some transactions prior to 2024. We have therefore asked KPMG to extend their investigation to go back to 2024 and earlier. This extended scope of investigation will not be reported on January 30 but will come at a later date. The report from KPMG on January 30 will deal with transactions in 2025 only.

With all that in mind, we know that our financial accounts must be restated for 2025 and very probably 2024 and perhaps further back. We have that work underway and our aim is to present our restated accounts with our Q4 report which is now moved up to February 20, so that shareholders will have this information prior to the extraordinary general meeting on February 23.

It is the view of the company's Board that, until we have all the information that enables us to restate our accounts with a degree of certainty and finality, it would not be appropriate for trading in our shares to resume on NASDAQ First North.

Our focus is on completing the various investigations that are now underway, on facilitating KPMG's report on January 30, and on restating our accounts for February 20. In parallel, we are also focused on the company's business going forward. We are speaking with all our stakeholders to protect, secure and preserve our business and assets to ensure our ability to continue the business and ultimately return value to shareholders. We are conducting strategic reviews of all our business areas with a view to preparing and presenting a business case for Intellego's future. It is primarily this business case that will determine whether trading can resume and whether the company can remain listed on NASDAQ First North. The Board is of the view that if the company is to remain listed and trading is to resume it cannot occur before the end of February.

In summary, Intellego considers that all transactions and cash flow in 2025 can be questioned and is reviewing all of them. Intellego has commissioned KPMG to extend its forensic report to also cover 2024 and suspicious transactions in 2023. Intellego will provide more detailed information once it has received KPMG's final reports, the first of which will be published on January 30.

Intellego is currently unable to assess the specific financial consequences of the suspected crimes referred to in its police report. Intellego is working to restate prior period financial accounts. The company intends to publish its restated accounts by February 20. The company's total cash on hand as at January 15 amounted to approx. SEK 46 million, excluding funds that are frozen.

Contact

Jacob Laurin, acting CEO and Board Member, Intellego Technologies AB

E-post: jacob.laurin@intellego-technologies.com

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

This information is information that Intellego Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-15 21:15 CET.