

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Tuesday it has secured around a SEK 500 million contract from Svenska kraftnat, an electricity transmission system operator in Sweden, to expand part of the electricity grid in western Stockholm.



The contract mainly includes groundwork, including cable laying for a new 400-kilovolt cable connection, about 10 km long, between Kronasen and Racksta.



This expansion is one of several initiatives that Svenska kraftnat is implementing in the western parts of Stockholm.



The production is scheduled to start after the summer of 2026, and the work is expected to be completed in the fall of 2030.



