On November 21, 2025, Intellego Technologies AB (the "Company") disclosed that it had received a Statement of Reprimand from Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange"), in which the Exchange informed the Company that it intended to request that the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm shall decide to delist the shares in the Company from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Today, January 20, 2026, the Exchange has referred the case to its Disciplinary Committee, requesting the Disciplinary Committee to decide to delist the shares in the Company from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

According item 6.3.1 (a) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if circumstances exist justifying the removal of the issuer's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market pursuant to item 8.2.1.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Intellego Technologies AB Short name: INT ISIN code: SE0016075063

