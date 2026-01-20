Intellego Technologies AB: Nasdaq requests Disciplinary Committee to delist Intellego

Nasdaq Stockholm ("Nasdaq") has today notified Intellego Technologies AB ("Intellego") that it has decided to request that the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm delist Intellego's shares from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Disciplinary Committee will now consider the matter.

Contact

Jacob Laurin, acting CEO and Board Member, Intellego Technologies AB

E-post: jacob.laurin@intellego-technologies.com

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com