Medical Care Technologies Inc. Completes Marketing Content for First AI-Based Lifestyle App Ahead of Imminent Launch

Milestone Achieved as Company Lays Foundation for a Broad Portfolio of AI-Based Lifestyle, Wellness, and Medical Applications in 2026 and Beyond

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) ("Medical Care Technologies" or the "Company"), a developer of AI-driven lifestyle, wellness, and medical pre-screening mobile applications, today provided a corporate update highlighting a major milestone in preparation for its first consumer app launch.

The Company has successfully completed the creation of its full social media and digital marketing campaign content for its first AI-based lifestyle application. This includes branded advertising assets, promotional videos, platform-specific creative, and messaging frameworks designed to support a coordinated public launch across multiple digital channels.

In the coming days, Medical Care Technologies plans to conduct a test launch of the application on the Apple iOS App Store, with a Google Play Store release expected to follow shortly thereafter. Upon completion of testing and final deployment readiness, the Company intends to proceed with its official public launch in the coming weeks. At that time, Medical Care Technologies will make a formal announcement revealing the application's name as its advertising and promotional campaigns go live.

This initial application represents Phase One of the Company's broader strategy to build a diverse catalog of AI-based mobile applications spanning general lifestyle, wellness, and medical pre-screening categories. The Company believes this phased rollout approach allows for accelerated market entry while laying the groundwork for future application launches.

"We are extremely excited to reach this stage," said CEO, Marshall Perkins III. "Completing our marketing content marks a critical step as we transition from development into a strong launch with market engagement."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is focused on developing AI-powered mobile applications that address lifestyle optimization, wellness, and medical pre-screening solutions. The Company is building a scalable portfolio of smart device applications designed for broad consumer adoption.

