Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

22 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2335.3431 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 21 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 5,596 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2325.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2340.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2335.3431

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,077,632. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,077,632. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2335.3431 5,596

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 30 2335.00 08:39:33 00078758840TRLO0 XLON 166 2335.00 08:39:33 00078758841TRLO0 XLON 438 2340.00 10:01:19 00078762099TRLO0 XLON 250 2340.00 10:01:19 00078762101TRLO0 XLON 155 2340.00 10:01:19 00078762102TRLO0 XLON 157 2340.00 10:01:19 00078762104TRLO0 XLON 232 2340.00 10:01:19 00078762105TRLO0 XLON 483 2335.00 10:04:23 00078762225TRLO0 XLON 33 2340.00 10:32:12 00078763684TRLO0 XLON 98 2340.00 10:32:12 00078763685TRLO0 XLON 37 2340.00 10:32:12 00078763686TRLO0 XLON 55 2335.00 10:36:53 00078763836TRLO0 XLON 409 2335.00 10:36:53 00078763837TRLO0 XLON 64 2335.00 10:55:06 00078764396TRLO0 XLON 3 2335.00 10:55:06 00078764397TRLO0 XLON 357 2335.00 11:05:24 00078764774TRLO0 XLON 389 2335.00 11:05:24 00078764775TRLO0 XLON 13 2330.00 11:18:37 00078765219TRLO0 XLON 424 2330.00 11:18:37 00078765220TRLO0 XLON 425 2325.00 11:38:00 00078765849TRLO0 XLON 91 2335.00 12:50:46 00078768274TRLO0 XLON 74 2335.00 12:50:46 00078768275TRLO0 XLON 16 2335.00 12:50:46 00078768276TRLO0 XLON 16 2335.00 12:50:46 00078768277TRLO0 XLON 100 2335.00 12:50:46 00078768278TRLO0 XLON 64 2335.00 13:06:22 00078768711TRLO0 XLON 61 2335.00 13:06:22 00078768712TRLO0 XLON 116 2335.00 13:06:22 00078768713TRLO0 XLON 70 2335.00 13:06:22 00078768714TRLO0 XLON 61 2335.00 13:06:22 00078768715TRLO0 XLON 35 2335.00 13:18:12 00078769146TRLO0 XLON 56 2335.00 13:18:12 00078769147TRLO0 XLON 81 2335.00 13:18:12 00078769148TRLO0 XLON 100 2335.00 13:18:12 00078769149TRLO0 XLON 61 2335.00 13:18:12 00078769150TRLO0 XLON 105 2335.00 13:18:12 00078769151TRLO0 XLON 3 2340.00 13:46:00 00078770068TRLO0 XLON 40 2340.00 13:46:00 00078770069TRLO0 XLON 16 2340.00 13:46:00 00078770070TRLO0 XLON 19 2340.00 13:46:00 00078770071TRLO0 XLON 10 2340.00 13:46:00 00078770072TRLO0 XLON 100 2340.00 13:46:00 00078770073TRLO0 XLON 17 2340.00 13:48:00 00078770153TRLO0 XLON 38 2340.00 13:51:22 00078770265TRLO0 XLON 14 2340.00 13:51:22 00078770266TRLO0 XLON 14 2340.00 13:51:22 00078770267TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916