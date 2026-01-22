Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22
22 January 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2335.3431 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
21 January 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
5,596
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2325.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2340.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2335.3431
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,077,632. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,077,632. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2335.3431
5,596
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
30
2335.00
08:39:33
00078758840TRLO0
XLON
166
2335.00
08:39:33
00078758841TRLO0
XLON
438
2340.00
10:01:19
00078762099TRLO0
XLON
250
2340.00
10:01:19
00078762101TRLO0
XLON
155
2340.00
10:01:19
00078762102TRLO0
XLON
157
2340.00
10:01:19
00078762104TRLO0
XLON
232
2340.00
10:01:19
00078762105TRLO0
XLON
483
2335.00
10:04:23
00078762225TRLO0
XLON
33
2340.00
10:32:12
00078763684TRLO0
XLON
98
2340.00
10:32:12
00078763685TRLO0
XLON
37
2340.00
10:32:12
00078763686TRLO0
XLON
55
2335.00
10:36:53
00078763836TRLO0
XLON
409
2335.00
10:36:53
00078763837TRLO0
XLON
64
2335.00
10:55:06
00078764396TRLO0
XLON
3
2335.00
10:55:06
00078764397TRLO0
XLON
357
2335.00
11:05:24
00078764774TRLO0
XLON
389
2335.00
11:05:24
00078764775TRLO0
XLON
13
2330.00
11:18:37
00078765219TRLO0
XLON
424
2330.00
11:18:37
00078765220TRLO0
XLON
425
2325.00
11:38:00
00078765849TRLO0
XLON
91
2335.00
12:50:46
00078768274TRLO0
XLON
74
2335.00
12:50:46
00078768275TRLO0
XLON
16
2335.00
12:50:46
00078768276TRLO0
XLON
16
2335.00
12:50:46
00078768277TRLO0
XLON
100
2335.00
12:50:46
00078768278TRLO0
XLON
64
2335.00
13:06:22
00078768711TRLO0
XLON
61
2335.00
13:06:22
00078768712TRLO0
XLON
116
2335.00
13:06:22
00078768713TRLO0
XLON
70
2335.00
13:06:22
00078768714TRLO0
XLON
61
2335.00
13:06:22
00078768715TRLO0
XLON
35
2335.00
13:18:12
00078769146TRLO0
XLON
56
2335.00
13:18:12
00078769147TRLO0
XLON
81
2335.00
13:18:12
00078769148TRLO0
XLON
100
2335.00
13:18:12
00078769149TRLO0
XLON
61
2335.00
13:18:12
00078769150TRLO0
XLON
105
2335.00
13:18:12
00078769151TRLO0
XLON
3
2340.00
13:46:00
00078770068TRLO0
XLON
40
2340.00
13:46:00
00078770069TRLO0
XLON
16
2340.00
13:46:00
00078770070TRLO0
XLON
19
2340.00
13:46:00
00078770071TRLO0
XLON
10
2340.00
13:46:00
00078770072TRLO0
XLON
100
2340.00
13:46:00
00078770073TRLO0
XLON
17
2340.00
13:48:00
00078770153TRLO0
XLON
38
2340.00
13:51:22
00078770265TRLO0
XLON
14
2340.00
13:51:22
00078770266TRLO0
XLON
14
2340.00
13:51:22
00078770267TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916