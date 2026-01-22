Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
22.01.26 | 08:08
27,600 Euro
+2,22 % +0,600
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,80028,80009:06
PR Newswire
22.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

22 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2335.3431 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

21 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

5,596

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2325.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2340.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2335.3431

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,077,632. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,077,632. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2335.3431

5,596

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

30

2335.00

08:39:33

00078758840TRLO0

XLON

166

2335.00

08:39:33

00078758841TRLO0

XLON

438

2340.00

10:01:19

00078762099TRLO0

XLON

250

2340.00

10:01:19

00078762101TRLO0

XLON

155

2340.00

10:01:19

00078762102TRLO0

XLON

157

2340.00

10:01:19

00078762104TRLO0

XLON

232

2340.00

10:01:19

00078762105TRLO0

XLON

483

2335.00

10:04:23

00078762225TRLO0

XLON

33

2340.00

10:32:12

00078763684TRLO0

XLON

98

2340.00

10:32:12

00078763685TRLO0

XLON

37

2340.00

10:32:12

00078763686TRLO0

XLON

55

2335.00

10:36:53

00078763836TRLO0

XLON

409

2335.00

10:36:53

00078763837TRLO0

XLON

64

2335.00

10:55:06

00078764396TRLO0

XLON

3

2335.00

10:55:06

00078764397TRLO0

XLON

357

2335.00

11:05:24

00078764774TRLO0

XLON

389

2335.00

11:05:24

00078764775TRLO0

XLON

13

2330.00

11:18:37

00078765219TRLO0

XLON

424

2330.00

11:18:37

00078765220TRLO0

XLON

425

2325.00

11:38:00

00078765849TRLO0

XLON

91

2335.00

12:50:46

00078768274TRLO0

XLON

74

2335.00

12:50:46

00078768275TRLO0

XLON

16

2335.00

12:50:46

00078768276TRLO0

XLON

16

2335.00

12:50:46

00078768277TRLO0

XLON

100

2335.00

12:50:46

00078768278TRLO0

XLON

64

2335.00

13:06:22

00078768711TRLO0

XLON

61

2335.00

13:06:22

00078768712TRLO0

XLON

116

2335.00

13:06:22

00078768713TRLO0

XLON

70

2335.00

13:06:22

00078768714TRLO0

XLON

61

2335.00

13:06:22

00078768715TRLO0

XLON

35

2335.00

13:18:12

00078769146TRLO0

XLON

56

2335.00

13:18:12

00078769147TRLO0

XLON

81

2335.00

13:18:12

00078769148TRLO0

XLON

100

2335.00

13:18:12

00078769149TRLO0

XLON

61

2335.00

13:18:12

00078769150TRLO0

XLON

105

2335.00

13:18:12

00078769151TRLO0

XLON

3

2340.00

13:46:00

00078770068TRLO0

XLON

40

2340.00

13:46:00

00078770069TRLO0

XLON

16

2340.00

13:46:00

00078770070TRLO0

XLON

19

2340.00

13:46:00

00078770071TRLO0

XLON

10

2340.00

13:46:00

00078770072TRLO0

XLON

100

2340.00

13:46:00

00078770073TRLO0

XLON

17

2340.00

13:48:00

00078770153TRLO0

XLON

38

2340.00

13:51:22

00078770265TRLO0

XLON

14

2340.00

13:51:22

00078770266TRLO0

XLON

14

2340.00

13:51:22

00078770267TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.