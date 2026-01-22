Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] is supporting the global retailer Otto Group in implementing a central, AI-driven virtual control system for intelligent robotic orchestration. Developed as part of a strategic collaboration between Otto Group, Reply, and NVIDIA, the "Robotic Coordination Layer" enables the training, simulation, and orchestration of autonomous mobile robots and stationary systems, accelerating delivery times and enhancing service levels

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260122331989/en/

This initiative with the Otto Group and NVIDIA underscores Roboverse Reply's role as an implementation partner for AI-powered robotics and Physical AI in logistics.

At the centre is a high-fidelity digital twin, serving as a precise replica of the warehouse environment and accurately representing the positions, movements, and interactions of all robotic systems. Developed thanks to Roboverse Reply's expertise in robotic integration and 3D computing, this digital twin provides a unified, data-driven foundation that enables continuous optimisation and detailed process analysis.

The "Robotic Coordination Layer", developed by tech and consulting provider Otto Group one.o, builds on the digital twin by connecting it to essential systems such as robot fleet management solutions and the warehouse management system (WMS). Through this integration, the system not only visualises, coordinates, and manages all robotic fleets from a central platform, but also allows virtual reconfiguration of warehouse areas and simulation of new layouts or robotic solutions before physical deployment. This ensures peak-period management, minimises costly downtime, facilitates quick integration of new robotic solutions, and enables seamless operations where different types of robots collaborate efficiently.

To achieve the necessary precision for this high-fidelity twin, Roboverse Reply utilised advanced scanner and camera technology mounted on Boston Dynamics' mobile robot, Spot. The captured data is processed in a complex post-processing workflow and forms the basis for 3D models. Leveraging NVIDIA's Omniverse simulation and AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA Isaac, NVIDIA's AI and robotics development platform, a virtual control environment is being created to support accurate KPI computation and data-driven decision-making in complex scenarios, enabling the rapid simulation, training, and deployment of different types of robots.

Kai Uwe Ernst, Executive Partner at Reply, explained: "Creating a digital twin is more than just mapping a space it's about enabling intelligent orchestration at scale. By combining NVIDIA's cutting-edge technologies with our expertise in AI and robotics, we're laying the foundation for a new standard in robotic coordination. This system will allow different robotic fleets to communicate and collaborate seamlessly, unlocking new levels of efficiency and adaptability in logistics operations."

The pilot project is launching at the Hermes Fulfilment logistics centre in Loehne (Germany) and will serve as a blueprint for additional Otto Group locations worldwide.

"More than three years ago we embarked on a journey to deploy AI and robotics in the field of logistics. Our experiences to date have shown the huge potential for improving efficiency and service," commented Kay Schiebur, Member of the Executive Board, Services, Otto Group. "With NVIDIA and Reply, we are now ready to take intelligent automation to the next level. This partnership will provide the fundamental structure a truly innovative way for our robots to communicate allowing us to quickly scale up robotic solutions in our complex operations, strengthening our leadership in responsible business, especially here in Europe. We are always striving to improve our performance and ensure our future viability."

This initiative with the Otto Group and NVIDIA underscores Roboverse Reply's role as an implementation partner for AI-powered robotics and Physical AI in logistics. By developing the digital twin, Roboverse Reply is supporting the Otto Group in the step-by-step transformation of its logistics sites into a connected, virtual and highly scalable warehouse ecosystem. This shift ensures the Otto Group stays ahead of the competition through faster deliveries, lower operational costs, and unmatched flexibility.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialized companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

Roboverse Reply

Roboverse Reply specialises in the integration scenarios around Robotics and Reality Capture with Mixed Reality, where Cloud or On-Premises Infrastructures require Enterprise-Ready solutions. Roboverse Reply solutions include AI Skills with sensor-based anomaly detection, Fleet Management for Internet of Robotic Things, Digital Twins and Business Logic to deliver end-to-end support for the customers. The Roboverse Reply platform enables Autonomous Preventive Inspection to prolong the lifespan of your infrastructures and interactive telepresence, crucial for Safety and Security purposes. www.roboverse-reply.com

Otto Group

With a strong heritage as a family business and firmly rooted values, the Otto Group is looking to the future with confidence. Over the past 75 years, the company has developed from a catalog-based mail order company into an international digital retail and services group with 36,300 employees and a large number of key companies, brands and holdings in over thirty countries, primarily in Germany, the rest of Europe and North America. Its business activities extend to the Platforms, Brand Concepts, Retailers, Services and Financial Services segments. In the 2024/25 financial year (ending February 28), the Otto Group generated revenues of 15 billion euros. As the largest online retailer of European origin, it is shaping the digital retail and digital services of the future by drawing on its strength, market significance and values. Driven by a passionate and entrepreneurial performance culture, the Group is exploiting its vast market expertise and technological competence to inspire its many millions of customers with high-quality products, unique choice of goods and an array of services. The Otto Group is proof that a value-oriented approach and business success can go hand in hand. Environmental protection has been another corporate objective since 1986. www.ottogroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260122331989/en/

Contacts:

Media

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +39 0117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +39 02 535761