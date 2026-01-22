Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) (the "Company" or "QSE") announced today that a feature article produced by Market One examining the accelerating global quantum cybersecurity threat and QSE's post-quantum encryption solutions has been published on Benzinga.



The article outlines how advances in quantum computing, escalating data breaches, and emerging regulations are driving demand for quantum-resilient security, while highlighting QSE's plug-and-play, standards-compliant platform for securing existing systems without infrastructure changes.

To read the full article, please visit Benzinga at: https://www.benzinga.com/partner/news/26/01/50066644/quantum-reckoning-qse-delivers-antidote-for-coming-cyber-crisis



About Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80), is a technology company focused exclusively on post-quantum data security. QSE delivers quantum-secure encryption, immutable decentralized storage, secure data-in-transit solutions, and quantum-resilience services designed to protect sensitive information against both current and future cyber threats.



To learn more about Quantum Secure Encryption, visit its website. For the latest updates, follow Quantum Secure Encryption on social media: X and LinkedIn.

Contact: Brett Yelland brett@marketone.ca or +1 (604)-250-4082

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281291

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.