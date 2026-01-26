Anzeige
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 26

26 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2474.4957 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

23 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

7,446

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2460.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2480.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2474.4957

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,071,154. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,071,154. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2474.4957

7,446

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

115

2475.00

08:30:15

00078807736TRLO0

XLON

3

2475.00

08:38:16

00078807897TRLO0

XLON

3

2475.00

08:38:16

00078807898TRLO0

XLON

452

2480.00

09:03:56

00078808646TRLO0

XLON

36

2475.00

09:17:05

00078808931TRLO0

XLON

384

2475.00

09:18:17

00078808944TRLO0

XLON

27

2465.00

09:40:29

00078809488TRLO0

XLON

41

2465.00

09:40:29

00078809489TRLO0

XLON

312

2465.00

09:40:29

00078809490TRLO0

XLON

393

2460.00

09:45:48

00078809692TRLO0

XLON

141

2460.00

10:38:43

00078811566TRLO0

XLON

100

2470.00

11:05:13

00078812301TRLO0

XLON

45

2470.00

11:05:13

00078812302TRLO0

XLON

382

2465.00

11:18:14

00078812549TRLO0

XLON

390

2465.00

11:18:14

00078812550TRLO0

XLON

465

2465.00

11:18:14

00078812553TRLO0

XLON

1

2480.00

12:29:36

00078813830TRLO0

XLON

62

2480.00

12:29:36

00078813831TRLO0

XLON

200

2480.00

12:29:36

00078813832TRLO0

XLON

399

2480.00

13:15:17

00078815016TRLO0

XLON

424

2480.00

13:15:17

00078815017TRLO0

XLON

15

2480.00

13:19:28

00078815257TRLO0

XLON

450

2480.00

13:19:28

00078815258TRLO0

XLON

54

2480.00

14:08:57

00078816773TRLO0

XLON

74

2480.00

14:08:57

00078816774TRLO0

XLON

32

2480.00

14:08:57

00078816775TRLO0

XLON

202

2480.00

14:08:57

00078816776TRLO0

XLON

80

2480.00

14:08:57

00078816777TRLO0

XLON

418

2480.00

14:40:00

00078818068TRLO0

XLON

467

2480.00

14:40:00

00078818069TRLO0

XLON

498

2480.00

14:40:00

00078818070TRLO0

XLON

108

2475.00

14:55:01

00078818566TRLO0

XLON

271

2475.00

14:55:01

00078818567TRLO0

XLON

74

2480.00

15:24:35

00078819875TRLO0

XLON

10

2480.00

15:24:35

00078819876TRLO0

XLON

15

2480.00

15:24:35

00078819877TRLO0

XLON

100

2480.00

15:24:35

00078819878TRLO0

XLON

72

2480.00

15:24:35

00078819879TRLO0

XLON

131

2480.00

15:24:35

00078819880TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


