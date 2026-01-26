Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 26
26 January 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2474.4957 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
23 January 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
7,446
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2460.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2480.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2474.4957
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,071,154. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,071,154. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2474.4957
7,446
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
115
2475.00
08:30:15
00078807736TRLO0
XLON
3
2475.00
08:38:16
00078807897TRLO0
XLON
3
2475.00
08:38:16
00078807898TRLO0
XLON
452
2480.00
09:03:56
00078808646TRLO0
XLON
36
2475.00
09:17:05
00078808931TRLO0
XLON
384
2475.00
09:18:17
00078808944TRLO0
XLON
27
2465.00
09:40:29
00078809488TRLO0
XLON
41
2465.00
09:40:29
00078809489TRLO0
XLON
312
2465.00
09:40:29
00078809490TRLO0
XLON
393
2460.00
09:45:48
00078809692TRLO0
XLON
141
2460.00
10:38:43
00078811566TRLO0
XLON
100
2470.00
11:05:13
00078812301TRLO0
XLON
45
2470.00
11:05:13
00078812302TRLO0
XLON
382
2465.00
11:18:14
00078812549TRLO0
XLON
390
2465.00
11:18:14
00078812550TRLO0
XLON
465
2465.00
11:18:14
00078812553TRLO0
XLON
1
2480.00
12:29:36
00078813830TRLO0
XLON
62
2480.00
12:29:36
00078813831TRLO0
XLON
200
2480.00
12:29:36
00078813832TRLO0
XLON
399
2480.00
13:15:17
00078815016TRLO0
XLON
424
2480.00
13:15:17
00078815017TRLO0
XLON
15
2480.00
13:19:28
00078815257TRLO0
XLON
450
2480.00
13:19:28
00078815258TRLO0
XLON
54
2480.00
14:08:57
00078816773TRLO0
XLON
74
2480.00
14:08:57
00078816774TRLO0
XLON
32
2480.00
14:08:57
00078816775TRLO0
XLON
202
2480.00
14:08:57
00078816776TRLO0
XLON
80
2480.00
14:08:57
00078816777TRLO0
XLON
418
2480.00
14:40:00
00078818068TRLO0
XLON
467
2480.00
14:40:00
00078818069TRLO0
XLON
498
2480.00
14:40:00
00078818070TRLO0
XLON
108
2475.00
14:55:01
00078818566TRLO0
XLON
271
2475.00
14:55:01
00078818567TRLO0
XLON
74
2480.00
15:24:35
00078819875TRLO0
XLON
10
2480.00
15:24:35
00078819876TRLO0
XLON
15
2480.00
15:24:35
00078819877TRLO0
XLON
100
2480.00
15:24:35
00078819878TRLO0
XLON
72
2480.00
15:24:35
00078819879TRLO0
XLON
131
2480.00
15:24:35
00078819880TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916