Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 26

26 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2474.4957 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 23 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 7,446 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2460.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2480.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2474.4957

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,071,154. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,071,154. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2474.4957 7,446

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 115 2475.00 08:30:15 00078807736TRLO0 XLON 3 2475.00 08:38:16 00078807897TRLO0 XLON 3 2475.00 08:38:16 00078807898TRLO0 XLON 452 2480.00 09:03:56 00078808646TRLO0 XLON 36 2475.00 09:17:05 00078808931TRLO0 XLON 384 2475.00 09:18:17 00078808944TRLO0 XLON 27 2465.00 09:40:29 00078809488TRLO0 XLON 41 2465.00 09:40:29 00078809489TRLO0 XLON 312 2465.00 09:40:29 00078809490TRLO0 XLON 393 2460.00 09:45:48 00078809692TRLO0 XLON 141 2460.00 10:38:43 00078811566TRLO0 XLON 100 2470.00 11:05:13 00078812301TRLO0 XLON 45 2470.00 11:05:13 00078812302TRLO0 XLON 382 2465.00 11:18:14 00078812549TRLO0 XLON 390 2465.00 11:18:14 00078812550TRLO0 XLON 465 2465.00 11:18:14 00078812553TRLO0 XLON 1 2480.00 12:29:36 00078813830TRLO0 XLON 62 2480.00 12:29:36 00078813831TRLO0 XLON 200 2480.00 12:29:36 00078813832TRLO0 XLON 399 2480.00 13:15:17 00078815016TRLO0 XLON 424 2480.00 13:15:17 00078815017TRLO0 XLON 15 2480.00 13:19:28 00078815257TRLO0 XLON 450 2480.00 13:19:28 00078815258TRLO0 XLON 54 2480.00 14:08:57 00078816773TRLO0 XLON 74 2480.00 14:08:57 00078816774TRLO0 XLON 32 2480.00 14:08:57 00078816775TRLO0 XLON 202 2480.00 14:08:57 00078816776TRLO0 XLON 80 2480.00 14:08:57 00078816777TRLO0 XLON 418 2480.00 14:40:00 00078818068TRLO0 XLON 467 2480.00 14:40:00 00078818069TRLO0 XLON 498 2480.00 14:40:00 00078818070TRLO0 XLON 108 2475.00 14:55:01 00078818566TRLO0 XLON 271 2475.00 14:55:01 00078818567TRLO0 XLON 74 2480.00 15:24:35 00078819875TRLO0 XLON 10 2480.00 15:24:35 00078819876TRLO0 XLON 15 2480.00 15:24:35 00078819877TRLO0 XLON 100 2480.00 15:24:35 00078819878TRLO0 XLON 72 2480.00 15:24:35 00078819879TRLO0 XLON 131 2480.00 15:24:35 00078819880TRLO0 XLON

