Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
23.01.26 | 15:25
5,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7506,20009:28
Dow Jones News
26.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      20,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      512.50p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      509.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      511.2466p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,897,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,149,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 511.2466

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1065               511.00     08:22:03          00030495800TRDU0      XLON 
 
1155               511.00     08:51:32          00030495974TRDU0      XLON 
 
634               511.00     09:13:37          00030496152TRDU0      XLON 
 
814               512.50     09:46:14          00030496271TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               512.50     09:46:14          00030496272TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               511.50     10:03:16          00030496497TRDU0      XLON 
 
1041               511.00     10:49:32          00030496973TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               511.50     11:15:00          00030497143TRDU0      XLON 
 
117               512.50     12:00:17          00030497349TRDU0      XLON 
 
80                512.50     12:00:17          00030497350TRDU0      XLON 
 
160               512.50     12:07:15          00030497363TRDU0      XLON 
 
306               512.50     12:07:15          00030497364TRDU0      XLON 
 
156               511.50     12:22:32          00030497406TRDU0      XLON 
 
784               511.50     12:22:32          00030497407TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               512.00     12:56:01          00030497468TRDU0      XLON 
 
61                512.00     13:12:38          00030497511TRDU0      XLON 
 
316               511.50     13:12:38          00030497512TRDU0      XLON 
 
762               511.50     13:12:38          00030497513TRDU0      XLON 
 
407               511.00     13:17:56          00030497556TRDU0      XLON 
 
130               511.00     13:31:16          00030497628TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               511.00     13:31:16          00030497629TRDU0      XLON 
 
1129               512.00     14:27:33          00030497852TRDU0      XLON 
 
1086               512.00     14:27:33          00030497853TRDU0      XLON 
 
324               510.50     14:36:13          00030497916TRDU0      XLON 
 
137               510.50     14:36:13          00030497917TRDU0      XLON 
 
98                510.50     14:36:13          00030497918TRDU0      XLON 
 
81                510.50     15:02:22          00030498024TRDU0      XLON 
 
93                510.50     15:02:22          00030498025TRDU0      XLON 
 
11                510.50     15:02:22          00030498026TRDU0      XLON 
 
312               510.50     15:02:22          00030498027TRDU0      XLON 
 
618               509.50     15:05:02          00030498078TRDU0      XLON 
 
1060               509.00     15:09:48          00030498116TRDU0      XLON 
 
75                511.50     15:41:21          00030498319TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               511.50     15:42:42          00030498322TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               511.00     15:45:47          00030498330TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               511.50     16:05:15          00030498480TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               511.50     16:05:15          00030498481TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               511.50     16:05:15          00030498482TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               511.50     16:05:15          00030498483TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                511.00     16:26:04          00030498685TRDU0      XLON 
 
277               511.00     16:26:04          00030498686TRDU0      XLON 
 
618               510.50     16:27:16          00030498725TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington                   +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 416060 
EQS News ID:  2265408 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2265408&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.