Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 26-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 20,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 512.50p Highest price paid per share: 509.00p Lowest price paid per share: 511.2466p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,897,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,149,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 511.2466

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1065 511.00 08:22:03 00030495800TRDU0 XLON 1155 511.00 08:51:32 00030495974TRDU0 XLON 634 511.00 09:13:37 00030496152TRDU0 XLON 814 512.50 09:46:14 00030496271TRDU0 XLON 523 512.50 09:46:14 00030496272TRDU0 XLON 575 511.50 10:03:16 00030496497TRDU0 XLON 1041 511.00 10:49:32 00030496973TRDU0 XLON 535 511.50 11:15:00 00030497143TRDU0 XLON 117 512.50 12:00:17 00030497349TRDU0 XLON 80 512.50 12:00:17 00030497350TRDU0 XLON 160 512.50 12:07:15 00030497363TRDU0 XLON 306 512.50 12:07:15 00030497364TRDU0 XLON 156 511.50 12:22:32 00030497406TRDU0 XLON 784 511.50 12:22:32 00030497407TRDU0 XLON 528 512.00 12:56:01 00030497468TRDU0 XLON 61 512.00 13:12:38 00030497511TRDU0 XLON 316 511.50 13:12:38 00030497512TRDU0 XLON 762 511.50 13:12:38 00030497513TRDU0 XLON 407 511.00 13:17:56 00030497556TRDU0 XLON 130 511.00 13:31:16 00030497628TRDU0 XLON 562 511.00 13:31:16 00030497629TRDU0 XLON 1129 512.00 14:27:33 00030497852TRDU0 XLON 1086 512.00 14:27:33 00030497853TRDU0 XLON 324 510.50 14:36:13 00030497916TRDU0 XLON 137 510.50 14:36:13 00030497917TRDU0 XLON 98 510.50 14:36:13 00030497918TRDU0 XLON 81 510.50 15:02:22 00030498024TRDU0 XLON 93 510.50 15:02:22 00030498025TRDU0 XLON 11 510.50 15:02:22 00030498026TRDU0 XLON 312 510.50 15:02:22 00030498027TRDU0 XLON 618 509.50 15:05:02 00030498078TRDU0 XLON 1060 509.00 15:09:48 00030498116TRDU0 XLON 75 511.50 15:41:21 00030498319TRDU0 XLON 607 511.50 15:42:42 00030498322TRDU0 XLON 544 511.00 15:45:47 00030498330TRDU0 XLON 569 511.50 16:05:15 00030498480TRDU0 XLON 569 511.50 16:05:15 00030498481TRDU0 XLON 540 511.50 16:05:15 00030498482TRDU0 XLON 534 511.50 16:05:15 00030498483TRDU0 XLON 7 511.00 16:26:04 00030498685TRDU0 XLON 277 511.00 16:26:04 00030498686TRDU0 XLON 618 510.50 16:27:16 00030498725TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

