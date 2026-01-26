Anzeige
Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Kevin O'Leary's WonderShyne Index Selects Real Game Used to Photo Match the Most Expensive Basketball Card Ever Sold

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Real Game Used (RGU) (www.realgameused.com), has been commissioned by Kevin O'Leary's WonderShyne Index to conduct advanced photo-match authentication analysis on the most expensive basketball card ever sold - the $12.932 million 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant Dual Logoman Autograph.

The WonderShyne Index, curated by Kevin O'Leary ("Mr. Wonderful"), super collector Shyne, and industry veteran Paul Warshaw, is widely regarded as the most valuable sports card index in the world. The engagement will leverage RGU's AI-assisted image analysis and proprietary photo-matching methodologies to attempt to identify the exact NBA games in which the Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant Logoman jersey patches were worn.

If successful, this would represent the first conclusive photo match ever achieved for a Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant 1/1 Logoman card, a discovery that could materially elevate the historical importance and valuation of the card. Kevin O'Leary has publicly stated that the card is already worth millions more than its original purchase price, with further authentication breakthroughs potentially placing it into an entirely new valuation tier.

The evaluation will be led by Marshall Perkins, CEO of Real Game Used and one of the hobby's foremost expert photo-match authenticators.

"This is a defining moment not only for Real Game Used, but for the entire collectibles industry," said Marshall Perkins. "Authenticating the most expensive basketball card ever sold-featuring Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant-pushes the boundaries of what is possible with modern authentication and AI-driven analysis."

About Real Game Used (RGU)

Real Game Used (RGU) (www.realgameused.com) is a premier sports memorabilia authentication and research firm specializing in advanced photo matching, forensic uniform analysis, and historical provenance verification. RGU serves elite collectors, major auction houses, and institutional-grade portfolios by authenticating museum-quality, game-worn artifacts of the highest value and significance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media & Investor Inquiries

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE)
Subsidiary: Real Game Used (RGU)
www.realgameused.com
info@realgameused.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/kevin-olearys-wondershyne-index-selects-real-game-used-to-photo-match-1130555

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
