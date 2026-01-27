Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 27
27 January 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2498.2488 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
26 January 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
13,222
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2480.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2505.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2498.2488
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,057,932. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,057,932. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2498.2488
13,222
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
60
2490.00
08:20:29
00078823758TRLO0
XLON
60
2490.00
|
08:20:29
00078823759TRLO0
XLON
401
2485.00
08:20:52
00078823798TRLO0
XLON
93
2480.00
08:29:36
00078824089TRLO0
XLON
236
2480.00
08:29:36
00078824090TRLO0
XLON
355
2485.00
09:09:04
00078825609TRLO0
XLON
35
2480.00
09:15:05
00078825928TRLO0
XLON
81
2480.00
09:15:05
00078825929TRLO0
XLON
158
2480.00
09:15:06
00078825930TRLO0
XLON
24
2480.00
09:18:47
00078826097TRLO0
XLON
83
2480.00
09:19:07
00078826112TRLO0
XLON
394
2485.00
09:45:01
00078827025TRLO0
XLON
405
2485.00
10:00:25
00078827389TRLO0
XLON
349
2480.00
10:13:51
00078827760TRLO0
XLON
36
2495.00
10:47:51
00078828755TRLO0
XLON
50
2495.00
10:50:59
00078828860TRLO0
XLON
121
2495.00
10:50:59
00078828861TRLO0
XLON
385
2495.00
10:50:59
00078828862TRLO0
XLON
383
2490.00
11:01:25
00078829379TRLO0
XLON
19
2490.00
11:25:53
00078830273TRLO0
XLON
13
2490.00
11:31:00
00078830463TRLO0
XLON
26
2490.00
11:31:00
00078830464TRLO0
XLON
39
2490.00
11:31:00
00078830465TRLO0
XLON
39
2490.00
11:31:00
00078830466TRLO0
XLON
3
2490.00
11:38:47
00078830671TRLO0
XLON
3
2490.00
11:38:47
00078830672TRLO0
XLON
35
2490.00
11:40:56
00078830735TRLO0
XLON
3
2490.00
11:40:56
00078830736TRLO0
XLON
2
2490.00
11:40:56
00078830737TRLO0
XLON
1
2490.00
11:40:56
00078830738TRLO0
XLON
31
2490.00
11:41:13
00078830740TRLO0
XLON
8
2490.00
11:41:15
00078830741TRLO0
XLON
3
2490.00
11:41:15
00078830742TRLO0
XLON
3
2490.00
11:53:00
00078830921TRLO0
XLON
135
2490.00
11:53:00
00078830922TRLO0
XLON
33
2490.00
11:53:00
00078830923TRLO0
XLON
1
2490.00
11:53:00
00078830924TRLO0
XLON
45
2490.00
11:53:00
00078830925TRLO0
XLON
29
2490.00
12:02:01
00078831107TRLO0
XLON
133
2505.00
12:04:29
00078831180TRLO0
XLON
111
2505.00
12:04:29
00078831181TRLO0
XLON
47
2505.00
12:05:49
00078831209TRLO0
XLON
114
2505.00
12:05:49
00078831210TRLO0
XLON
5
2505.00
12:08:39
00078831280TRLO0
XLON
3
2505.00
12:29:00
00078831780TRLO0
XLON
424
2505.00
12:30:49
00078831813TRLO0
XLON
372
2505.00
12:30:49
00078831814TRLO0
XLON
399
2500.00
12:39:09
00078832009TRLO0
XLON
16
2500.00
12:48:04
00078832210TRLO0
XLON
18
2500.00
12:48:04
00078832211TRLO0
XLON
308
2500.00
12:48:07
00078832212TRLO0
XLON
343
2500.00
13:00:18
00078832433TRLO0
XLON
10
2500.00
14:01:37
00078834084TRLO0
XLON
36
2500.00
14:01:37
00078834085TRLO0
XLON
279
2500.00
14:01:37
00078834086TRLO0
XLON
129
2500.00
14:01:37
00078834087TRLO0
XLON
39
2500.00
14:03:55
00078834311TRLO0
XLON
64
2505.00
14:18:09
00078834978TRLO0
XLON
32
2505.00
14:18:09
00078834979TRLO0
XLON
160
2505.00
14:18:09
00078834980TRLO0
XLON
21
2505.00
14:18:09
00078834981TRLO0
XLON
43
2505.00
14:18:09
00078834982TRLO0
XLON
227
2505.00
14:23:25
00078835165TRLO0
XLON
334
2505.00
14:23:25
00078835166TRLO0
XLON
87
2505.00
14:23:25
00078835167TRLO0
XLON
299
2505.00
14:23:25
00078835168TRLO0
XLON
276
2500.00
14:25:00
00078835198TRLO0
XLON
310
2500.00
14:25:00
00078835199TRLO0
XLON
15
2505.00
14:40:42
00078835954TRLO0
XLON
350
2505.00
14:41:45
00078835984TRLO0
XLON
375
2505.00
14:41:45
00078835985TRLO0
XLON
42
2505.00
15:00:58
00078836629TRLO0
XLON
558
2505.00
15:01:23
00078836647TRLO0
XLON
32
2500.00
15:04:29
00078836786TRLO0
XLON
50
2505.00
15:04:30
00078836793TRLO0
XLON
153
2505.00
15:04:30
00078836794TRLO0
XLON
131
2505.00
15:04:30
00078836795TRLO0
XLON
37
2500.00
15:09:10
00078836954TRLO0
XLON
322
2505.00
15:15:00
00078837233TRLO0
XLON
72
2505.00
15:15:00
00078837234TRLO0
XLON
332
2505.00
15:25:49
00078837665TRLO0
XLON
471
2505.00
15:25:49
00078837666TRLO0
XLON
116
2505.00
15:30:10
00078837927TRLO0
XLON
325
2505.00
15:30:10
00078837928TRLO0
XLON
61
2505.00
15:34:45
00078838159TRLO0
XLON
79
2505.00
15:35:57
00078838303TRLO0
XLON
283
2505.00
15:37:27
00078838366TRLO0
XLON
364
2505.00
15:41:23
00078838615TRLO0
XLON
213
2505.00
16:11:12
00078839941TRLO0
XLON
22
2505.00
16:11:17
00078839948TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916