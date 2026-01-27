Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
27.01.26 | 08:11
29,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,00029,40008:38
PR Newswire
27.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 27

27 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2498.2488 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

26 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

13,222

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2480.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2505.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2498.2488

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,057,932. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,057,932. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2498.2488

13,222

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

60

2490.00

08:20:29

00078823758TRLO0

XLON

60

2490.00

08:20:29

00078823759TRLO0

XLON

401

2485.00

08:20:52

00078823798TRLO0

XLON

93

2480.00

08:29:36

00078824089TRLO0

XLON

236

2480.00

08:29:36

00078824090TRLO0

XLON

355

2485.00

09:09:04

00078825609TRLO0

XLON

35

2480.00

09:15:05

00078825928TRLO0

XLON

81

2480.00

09:15:05

00078825929TRLO0

XLON

158

2480.00

09:15:06

00078825930TRLO0

XLON

24

2480.00

09:18:47

00078826097TRLO0

XLON

83

2480.00

09:19:07

00078826112TRLO0

XLON

394

2485.00

09:45:01

00078827025TRLO0

XLON

405

2485.00

10:00:25

00078827389TRLO0

XLON

349

2480.00

10:13:51

00078827760TRLO0

XLON

36

2495.00

10:47:51

00078828755TRLO0

XLON

50

2495.00

10:50:59

00078828860TRLO0

XLON

121

2495.00

10:50:59

00078828861TRLO0

XLON

385

2495.00

10:50:59

00078828862TRLO0

XLON

383

2490.00

11:01:25

00078829379TRLO0

XLON

19

2490.00

11:25:53

00078830273TRLO0

XLON

13

2490.00

11:31:00

00078830463TRLO0

XLON

26

2490.00

11:31:00

00078830464TRLO0

XLON

39

2490.00

11:31:00

00078830465TRLO0

XLON

39

2490.00

11:31:00

00078830466TRLO0

XLON

3

2490.00

11:38:47

00078830671TRLO0

XLON

3

2490.00

11:38:47

00078830672TRLO0

XLON

35

2490.00

11:40:56

00078830735TRLO0

XLON

3

2490.00

11:40:56

00078830736TRLO0

XLON

2

2490.00

11:40:56

00078830737TRLO0

XLON

1

2490.00

11:40:56

00078830738TRLO0

XLON

31

2490.00

11:41:13

00078830740TRLO0

XLON

8

2490.00

11:41:15

00078830741TRLO0

XLON

3

2490.00

11:41:15

00078830742TRLO0

XLON

3

2490.00

11:53:00

00078830921TRLO0

XLON

135

2490.00

11:53:00

00078830922TRLO0

XLON

33

2490.00

11:53:00

00078830923TRLO0

XLON

1

2490.00

11:53:00

00078830924TRLO0

XLON

45

2490.00

11:53:00

00078830925TRLO0

XLON

29

2490.00

12:02:01

00078831107TRLO0

XLON

133

2505.00

12:04:29

00078831180TRLO0

XLON

111

2505.00

12:04:29

00078831181TRLO0

XLON

47

2505.00

12:05:49

00078831209TRLO0

XLON

114

2505.00

12:05:49

00078831210TRLO0

XLON

5

2505.00

12:08:39

00078831280TRLO0

XLON

3

2505.00

12:29:00

00078831780TRLO0

XLON

424

2505.00

12:30:49

00078831813TRLO0

XLON

372

2505.00

12:30:49

00078831814TRLO0

XLON

399

2500.00

12:39:09

00078832009TRLO0

XLON

16

2500.00

12:48:04

00078832210TRLO0

XLON

18

2500.00

12:48:04

00078832211TRLO0

XLON

308

2500.00

12:48:07

00078832212TRLO0

XLON

343

2500.00

13:00:18

00078832433TRLO0

XLON

10

2500.00

14:01:37

00078834084TRLO0

XLON

36

2500.00

14:01:37

00078834085TRLO0

XLON

279

2500.00

14:01:37

00078834086TRLO0

XLON

129

2500.00

14:01:37

00078834087TRLO0

XLON

39

2500.00

14:03:55

00078834311TRLO0

XLON

64

2505.00

14:18:09

00078834978TRLO0

XLON

32

2505.00

14:18:09

00078834979TRLO0

XLON

160

2505.00

14:18:09

00078834980TRLO0

XLON

21

2505.00

14:18:09

00078834981TRLO0

XLON

43

2505.00

14:18:09

00078834982TRLO0

XLON

227

2505.00

14:23:25

00078835165TRLO0

XLON

334

2505.00

14:23:25

00078835166TRLO0

XLON

87

2505.00

14:23:25

00078835167TRLO0

XLON

299

2505.00

14:23:25

00078835168TRLO0

XLON

276

2500.00

14:25:00

00078835198TRLO0

XLON

310

2500.00

14:25:00

00078835199TRLO0

XLON

15

2505.00

14:40:42

00078835954TRLO0

XLON

350

2505.00

14:41:45

00078835984TRLO0

XLON

375

2505.00

14:41:45

00078835985TRLO0

XLON

42

2505.00

15:00:58

00078836629TRLO0

XLON

558

2505.00

15:01:23

00078836647TRLO0

XLON

32

2500.00

15:04:29

00078836786TRLO0

XLON

50

2505.00

15:04:30

00078836793TRLO0

XLON

153

2505.00

15:04:30

00078836794TRLO0

XLON

131

2505.00

15:04:30

00078836795TRLO0

XLON

37

2500.00

15:09:10

00078836954TRLO0

XLON

322

2505.00

15:15:00

00078837233TRLO0

XLON

72

2505.00

15:15:00

00078837234TRLO0

XLON

332

2505.00

15:25:49

00078837665TRLO0

XLON

471

2505.00

15:25:49

00078837666TRLO0

XLON

116

2505.00

15:30:10

00078837927TRLO0

XLON

325

2505.00

15:30:10

00078837928TRLO0

XLON

61

2505.00

15:34:45

00078838159TRLO0

XLON

79

2505.00

15:35:57

00078838303TRLO0

XLON

283

2505.00

15:37:27

00078838366TRLO0

XLON

364

2505.00

15:41:23

00078838615TRLO0

XLON

213

2505.00

16:11:12

00078839941TRLO0

XLON

22

2505.00

16:11:17

00078839948TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2026 PR Newswire
