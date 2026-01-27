Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

27 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2498.2488 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 26 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,222 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2480.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2505.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2498.2488

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,057,932. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,057,932. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2498.2488 13,222

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 60 2490.00 08:20:29 00078823758TRLO0 XLON 60 2490.00 08:20:29 00078823759TRLO0 XLON 401 2485.00 08:20:52 00078823798TRLO0 XLON 93 2480.00 08:29:36 00078824089TRLO0 XLON 236 2480.00 08:29:36 00078824090TRLO0 XLON 355 2485.00 09:09:04 00078825609TRLO0 XLON 35 2480.00 09:15:05 00078825928TRLO0 XLON 81 2480.00 09:15:05 00078825929TRLO0 XLON 158 2480.00 09:15:06 00078825930TRLO0 XLON 24 2480.00 09:18:47 00078826097TRLO0 XLON 83 2480.00 09:19:07 00078826112TRLO0 XLON 394 2485.00 09:45:01 00078827025TRLO0 XLON 405 2485.00 10:00:25 00078827389TRLO0 XLON 349 2480.00 10:13:51 00078827760TRLO0 XLON 36 2495.00 10:47:51 00078828755TRLO0 XLON 50 2495.00 10:50:59 00078828860TRLO0 XLON 121 2495.00 10:50:59 00078828861TRLO0 XLON 385 2495.00 10:50:59 00078828862TRLO0 XLON 383 2490.00 11:01:25 00078829379TRLO0 XLON 19 2490.00 11:25:53 00078830273TRLO0 XLON 13 2490.00 11:31:00 00078830463TRLO0 XLON 26 2490.00 11:31:00 00078830464TRLO0 XLON 39 2490.00 11:31:00 00078830465TRLO0 XLON 39 2490.00 11:31:00 00078830466TRLO0 XLON 3 2490.00 11:38:47 00078830671TRLO0 XLON 3 2490.00 11:38:47 00078830672TRLO0 XLON 35 2490.00 11:40:56 00078830735TRLO0 XLON 3 2490.00 11:40:56 00078830736TRLO0 XLON 2 2490.00 11:40:56 00078830737TRLO0 XLON 1 2490.00 11:40:56 00078830738TRLO0 XLON 31 2490.00 11:41:13 00078830740TRLO0 XLON 8 2490.00 11:41:15 00078830741TRLO0 XLON 3 2490.00 11:41:15 00078830742TRLO0 XLON 3 2490.00 11:53:00 00078830921TRLO0 XLON 135 2490.00 11:53:00 00078830922TRLO0 XLON 33 2490.00 11:53:00 00078830923TRLO0 XLON 1 2490.00 11:53:00 00078830924TRLO0 XLON 45 2490.00 11:53:00 00078830925TRLO0 XLON 29 2490.00 12:02:01 00078831107TRLO0 XLON 133 2505.00 12:04:29 00078831180TRLO0 XLON 111 2505.00 12:04:29 00078831181TRLO0 XLON 47 2505.00 12:05:49 00078831209TRLO0 XLON 114 2505.00 12:05:49 00078831210TRLO0 XLON 5 2505.00 12:08:39 00078831280TRLO0 XLON 3 2505.00 12:29:00 00078831780TRLO0 XLON 424 2505.00 12:30:49 00078831813TRLO0 XLON 372 2505.00 12:30:49 00078831814TRLO0 XLON 399 2500.00 12:39:09 00078832009TRLO0 XLON 16 2500.00 12:48:04 00078832210TRLO0 XLON 18 2500.00 12:48:04 00078832211TRLO0 XLON 308 2500.00 12:48:07 00078832212TRLO0 XLON 343 2500.00 13:00:18 00078832433TRLO0 XLON 10 2500.00 14:01:37 00078834084TRLO0 XLON 36 2500.00 14:01:37 00078834085TRLO0 XLON 279 2500.00 14:01:37 00078834086TRLO0 XLON 129 2500.00 14:01:37 00078834087TRLO0 XLON 39 2500.00 14:03:55 00078834311TRLO0 XLON 64 2505.00 14:18:09 00078834978TRLO0 XLON 32 2505.00 14:18:09 00078834979TRLO0 XLON 160 2505.00 14:18:09 00078834980TRLO0 XLON 21 2505.00 14:18:09 00078834981TRLO0 XLON 43 2505.00 14:18:09 00078834982TRLO0 XLON 227 2505.00 14:23:25 00078835165TRLO0 XLON 334 2505.00 14:23:25 00078835166TRLO0 XLON 87 2505.00 14:23:25 00078835167TRLO0 XLON 299 2505.00 14:23:25 00078835168TRLO0 XLON 276 2500.00 14:25:00 00078835198TRLO0 XLON 310 2500.00 14:25:00 00078835199TRLO0 XLON 15 2505.00 14:40:42 00078835954TRLO0 XLON 350 2505.00 14:41:45 00078835984TRLO0 XLON 375 2505.00 14:41:45 00078835985TRLO0 XLON 42 2505.00 15:00:58 00078836629TRLO0 XLON 558 2505.00 15:01:23 00078836647TRLO0 XLON 32 2500.00 15:04:29 00078836786TRLO0 XLON 50 2505.00 15:04:30 00078836793TRLO0 XLON 153 2505.00 15:04:30 00078836794TRLO0 XLON 131 2505.00 15:04:30 00078836795TRLO0 XLON 37 2500.00 15:09:10 00078836954TRLO0 XLON 322 2505.00 15:15:00 00078837233TRLO0 XLON 72 2505.00 15:15:00 00078837234TRLO0 XLON 332 2505.00 15:25:49 00078837665TRLO0 XLON 471 2505.00 15:25:49 00078837666TRLO0 XLON 116 2505.00 15:30:10 00078837927TRLO0 XLON 325 2505.00 15:30:10 00078837928TRLO0 XLON 61 2505.00 15:34:45 00078838159TRLO0 XLON 79 2505.00 15:35:57 00078838303TRLO0 XLON 283 2505.00 15:37:27 00078838366TRLO0 XLON 364 2505.00 15:41:23 00078838615TRLO0 XLON 213 2505.00 16:11:12 00078839941TRLO0 XLON 22 2505.00 16:11:17 00078839948TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916