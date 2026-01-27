Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
26.01.26 | 15:25
5,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7006,15010:03
Dow Jones News
27.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      20,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      512.50p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      507.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      509.9383p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,917,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,129,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 26/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 509.9383

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
573               512.50     08:24:19          00030499077TRDU0      XLON 
 
59                512.00     08:36:59          00030499167TRDU0      XLON 
 
1179               512.00     08:36:59          00030499168TRDU0      XLON 
 
76                508.50     09:04:55          00030499227TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               508.50     09:04:55          00030499228TRDU0      XLON 
 
495               508.50     09:04:55          00030499229TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               510.00     09:54:59          00030499375TRDU0      XLON 
 
144               509.50     10:13:37          00030499407TRDU0      XLON 
 
93                509.50     10:13:37          00030499408TRDU0      XLON 
 
1434               510.00     10:18:29          00030499410TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                510.00     10:18:29          00030499411TRDU0      XLON 
 
515               509.00     10:55:53          00030499493TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               509.00     10:55:53          00030499494TRDU0      XLON 
 
61                509.50     11:52:21          00030499635TRDU0      XLON 
 
289               509.50     11:52:21          00030499636TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               511.50     12:05:37          00030499725TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               512.00     12:37:33          00030499948TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               512.00     12:37:33          00030499949TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               512.00     12:37:33          00030499950TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               511.00     12:56:05          00030499977TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               511.00     13:12:28          00030500036TRDU0      XLON 
 
150               512.50     13:58:01          00030500133TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                512.50     13:58:01          00030500134TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               512.00     13:58:02          00030500135TRDU0      XLON 
 
95                512.50     14:07:11          00030500158TRDU0      XLON 
 
290               512.50     14:07:11          00030500159TRDU0      XLON 
 
171               512.50     14:07:11          00030500160TRDU0      XLON 
 
30                512.50     14:07:11          00030500161TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               511.50     14:20:53          00030500196TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               511.50     14:20:53          00030500197TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               511.50     14:20:53          00030500198TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               509.50     14:46:49          00030500333TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               509.50     14:59:00          00030500367TRDU0      XLON 
 
1038               509.00     14:59:00          00030500368TRDU0      XLON 
 
89                508.50     15:29:29          00030500456TRDU0      XLON 
 
491               508.50     15:30:44          00030500462TRDU0      XLON 
 
491               508.50     15:30:44          00030500463TRDU0      XLON 
 
1072               508.50     15:30:44          00030500464TRDU0      XLON 
 
1118               507.50     16:01:05          00030500615TRDU0      XLON 
 
785               507.00     16:15:30          00030500645TRDU0      XLON 
 
42                507.00     16:25:27          00030500671TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                507.00     16:25:27          00030500672TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                507.00     16:25:27          00030500673TRDU0      XLON 
 
60                507.00     16:25:30          00030500674TRDU0      XLON 
 
847               507.00     16:26:04          00030500676TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington                   +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 416199 
EQS News ID:  2266232 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2266232&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
