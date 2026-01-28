Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
28.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      20,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      512.50p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      507.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      509.8666p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,937,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,109,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 509.8666

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1190               508.50     08:18:09          00030501054TRDU0      XLON 
 
50                508.50     08:18:09          00030501055TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               507.50     08:34:29          00030501382TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                508.00     09:18:29          00030501663TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                508.00     09:18:29          00030501664TRDU0      XLON 
 
188               507.00     09:19:08          00030501667TRDU0      XLON 
 
96                507.00     09:19:08          00030501668TRDU0      XLON 
 
322               507.00     09:19:08          00030501669TRDU0      XLON 
 
1106               510.00     09:56:03          00030501929TRDU0      XLON 
 
1108               509.50     10:01:42          00030501956TRDU0      XLON 
 
1026               511.00     10:42:00          00030502138TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               510.50     10:49:51          00030502636TRDU0      XLON 
 
502               509.00     11:22:44          00030502802TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               509.50     11:55:23          00030502998TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               509.50     11:55:23          00030502999TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               509.00     12:17:05          00030503114TRDU0      XLON 
 
1073               509.00     12:51:04          00030503791TRDU0      XLON 
 
94                509.00     12:51:04          00030503792TRDU0      XLON 
 
608               510.00     13:36:30          00030504136TRDU0      XLON 
 
201               510.50     13:51:09          00030504320TRDU0      XLON 
 
297               510.50     13:51:09          00030504321TRDU0      XLON 
 
1520               510.00     13:58:02          00030504388TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               510.50     14:32:28          00030505147TRDU0      XLON 
 
564               509.50     14:39:02          00030505390TRDU0      XLON 
 
1045               510.50     14:47:20          00030505520TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               509.50     14:51:36          00030505655TRDU0      XLON 
 
577               509.50     15:05:23          00030505816TRDU0      XLON 
 
1031               509.00     15:26:27          00030506203TRDU0      XLON 
 
141               508.00     15:29:32          00030506346TRDU0      XLON 
 
145               510.50     15:55:06          00030506704TRDU0      XLON 
 
431               510.50     15:57:29          00030506715TRDU0      XLON 
 
118               510.50     15:57:29          00030506716TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               510.00     16:02:27          00030506762TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               512.00     16:14:01          00030506899TRDU0      XLON 
 
564               512.50     16:19:36          00030506964TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                512.50     16:23:30          00030507032TRDU0      XLON 
 
300               512.50     16:23:30          00030507033TRDU0      XLON 
 
128               512.50     16:23:30          00030507034TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               512.00     16:25:07          00030507073TRDU0      XLON 
 
260               512.00     16:25:07          00030507074TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington                   +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 416337 
EQS News ID:  2266928 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2266928&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
