

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX Plc (RELX, RLXXF.PK, REL.L), a provider of information-based analytics and decision tools, reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in fiscal 2025. Further, the firm lifted dividend.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to see positive momentum across the group. The firm expects another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.



The company added that it intends to deploy a total of 2.25 billion pounds on share buybacks in 2026, of which 250 million pounds has already been completed.



In fiscal 2025, profit before tax grew to 2.75 billion pounds from last year's 2.56 billion pounds. Earnings per share were 112.6 pence, up from 103.6 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 3.06 billion pounds, compared to 2.90 billion pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 128.5 pence, compared to last year's 120.1 pence.



Revenue grew 2 percent to 9.59 billion pounds from prior year's 9.43 billion pounds. Underlying revenue growth was 7 percent.



Further, the company is proposing a full year dividend of 67.5 pence per share, an increase of 7 percent from last year. The final dividend proposed by the Board is 48.0p per share, to be paid on June 18, with record date of May 8.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News