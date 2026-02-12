

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX PLC (RELX) revealed a profit for its full year that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled GBP2.065 billion, or GBP1.12 per share. This compares with GBP1.934 billion, or GBP1.031 per share, last year.



Excluding items, RELX PLC reported adjusted earnings of GBP2.358 billion or GBP1.285 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to GBP9.590 billion from GBP9.434 billion last year.



RELX PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP2.065 Bln. vs. GBP1.934 Bln. last year. -EPS: GBP1.12 vs. GBP1.031 last year. -Revenue: GBP9.590 Bln vs. GBP9.434 Bln last year.



