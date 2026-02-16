

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY, IFX.DE, 1IFX.MI), a German semiconductor company, said on Monday that it has joined hands with BMW Group (BMW.DE, BMW.MI, BMW.L) to further develop software-defined vehicles with Neue Klasse.



Neue Klasse is the BMW Group's platform to reshape individual mobility through a combination of electrification, digitalization, and sustainability.



Infineon will play a major role in the innovative architecture of Neue Klasse with components for central computing, high-speed connectivity, efficient power management, and distribution.



The centralized computing will deliver faster processing and lower latency for smoother handling, extended range, and improved updateability.



The zonal design of the vehicle platform will enhance efficiency and reduce material usage. Zonal design will reduce wiring by 600 meters to improve efficiency by around 20 percent via smart power distribution.



