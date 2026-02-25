

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - WOLTERS KLUWER N V (WTKWY.PK) announced earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR1.308 billion, or EUR5.64 per share. This compares with EUR1.079 billion, or EUR4.52 per share, last year.



Excluding items, WOLTERS KLUWER N V reported adjusted earnings of EUR1.225 billion or EUR5.29 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to EUR6.125 billion from EUR5.916 billion last year.



WOLTERS KLUWER N V earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.308 Bln. vs. EUR1.079 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR5.64 vs. EUR4.52 last year. -Revenue: EUR6.125 Bln vs. EUR5.916 Bln last year.



