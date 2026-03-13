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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
13.03.26 | 16:00
5,450 Euro
+2,83 % +0,150
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3505,40016:57
5,4005,45016:00
PR Newswire
13.03.2026 15:24 Uhr
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Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

13 March 2026

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 12 March 2026 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) to Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer and to Ruaridh Hook, Chief Financial Officer.

PSP awards over 304,914 and 161,890 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Ruaridh respectively as nil-cost options and will be transferable from 12 March 2031. The PSP awards are subject to TSR, underlying EPS growth, and Revenue growth performance criteria, which will be set out in the Company's 2025 Annual Report.

The Company also confirms that on 12 March 2026 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) to Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer and to Ruaridh Hook, Chief Financial Officer.

DSP awards over 119,423 and 66,559 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Ruaridh respectively as nil-cost options, representing 77.1% of the maximum award under Rightmove's Remuneration Policy, and will be exercisable from 12 March 2028.

Following this transaction:

Johan holds Sharesave options over 4,140 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 1,609 shares, 680,656 performance shares and 277,298 deferred shares. Johan also has a beneficial shareholding of 10,000 shares; and

Ruaridh holds Sharesave options over 2,832 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 4,784 shares, 259,330 performance shares, 103,782 deferred shares and 10,733 restricted shares. Ruaridh also has a beneficial shareholding of 13,485 shares.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Johan Svanstrom

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

(i) Award of nil cost PSP Shares as described above

(ii) Award of nil cost Deferred Shares

as described above.

c)

Prices and volumes

Price

Volume

Total

(i)

(ii)

GBP0

GBP0

304,914

119,423

GBP0

GBP0

d)

Aggregated information (N/A single transaction)

Price

Volume

Total

GBP0

424,337

GBP0

e)

Date of transaction

12 March 2026

f)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ruaridh Hook

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

(i) Award of nil cost PSP Shares as described above

(ii) Award of nil cost Deferred Shares as described above.

c)

Prices and volumes

Price

Volume

Total

(i)

(ii)

GBP0

GBP0

161,980

66,559

GBP0

GBP0

d)

Aggregated information (N/A single transaction)

Price

Volume

Total

GBP0

228,539

GBP0

e)

Date of transaction

12 March 2026

f)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


© 2026 PR Newswire
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