Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

13 March 2026

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 12 March 2026 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) to Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer and to Ruaridh Hook, Chief Financial Officer.

PSP awards over 304,914 and 161,890 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Ruaridh respectively as nil-cost options and will be transferable from 12 March 2031. The PSP awards are subject to TSR, underlying EPS growth, and Revenue growth performance criteria, which will be set out in the Company's 2025 Annual Report.

The Company also confirms that on 12 March 2026 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) to Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer and to Ruaridh Hook, Chief Financial Officer.

DSP awards over 119,423 and 66,559 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Ruaridh respectively as nil-cost options, representing 77.1% of the maximum award under Rightmove's Remuneration Policy, and will be exercisable from 12 March 2028.

Following this transaction:

Johan holds Sharesave options over 4,140 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 1,609 shares, 680,656 performance shares and 277,298 deferred shares. Johan also has a beneficial shareholding of 10,000 shares; and

Ruaridh holds Sharesave options over 2,832 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 4,784 shares, 259,330 performance shares, 103,782 deferred shares and 10,733 restricted shares. Ruaridh also has a beneficial shareholding of 13,485 shares.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Johan Svanstrom 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Rightmove plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828 4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each GB00BGDT3G23 b) Nature of transaction (i) Award of nil cost PSP Shares as described above (ii) Award of nil cost Deferred Shares as described above. c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total (i) (ii) GBP0 GBP0 304,914 119,423 GBP0 GBP0 d) Aggregated information (N/A single transaction) Price Volume Total GBP0 424,337 GBP0 e) Date of transaction 12 March 2026 f) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue