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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
12.06.26 | 08:00
4,971 Euro
-1,13 % -0,057
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9475,02418:14
4,9355,01218:14
PR Newswire
12.06.2026 18:00 Uhr
99 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

12 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 425.368p. The highest price paid per share was 428.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 421.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0214% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 561,220,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 747,238,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

957

426.100

08:01:02

1655

426.300

08:03:10

1038

425.200

08:04:12

805

425.900

08:07:21

932

427.400

08:09:22

1050

427.200

08:10:40

1032

427.000

08:10:41

895

427.700

08:13:04

1021

427.500

08:13:13

847

427.000

08:13:28

956

426.400

08:14:15

820

426.400

08:17:53

992

426.200

08:22:50

952

424.600

08:30:58

988

424.100

08:33:58

945

423.000

08:39:14

831

423.100

08:44:21

569

422.700

08:50:28

319

422.700

08:50:28

925

425.600

08:57:37

978

425.200

08:59:02

194

425.600

09:00:58

537

425.600

09:00:58

282

426.900

09:04:48

644

426.900

09:04:56

989

426.600

09:15:31

387

427.700

09:22:36

291

427.700

09:22:41

176

427.700

09:25:07

886

427.400

09:26:00

933

427.100

09:33:23

419

426.600

09:40:51

416

428.500

09:42:00

1021

428.300

09:42:00

859

428.300

09:42:01

875

428.100

09:42:02

923

428.100

09:42:16

907

428.100

09:42:16

938

428.100

09:42:16

566

428.100

09:44:18

404

428.100

09:44:18

859

427.900

09:46:25

944

427.500

09:46:26

376

427.200

09:48:13

142

427.200

09:49:37

570

427.200

09:49:37

161

427.200

09:50:37

691

427.200

09:50:37

290

426.800

09:53:31

362

426.800

09:53:36

319

426.800

09:53:36

807

427.000

09:58:58

867

427.400

10:03:38

962

426.800

10:08:57

840

427.000

10:15:48

707

427.000

10:17:18

869

427.000

10:17:22

1059

427.000

10:17:22

144

427.000

10:17:22

836

427.000

10:17:22

802

427.200

10:22:16

195

427.200

10:22:16

926

427.000

10:22:45

848

426.700

10:25:10

942

427.000

10:31:42

910

428.100

10:44:06

1072

427.900

10:45:16

874

427.600

10:47:54

903

427.200

10:49:28

995

427.200

10:54:31

971

426.000

11:02:25

950

425.800

11:02:50

845

425.600

11:08:57

25

425.200

11:11:32

887

425.200

11:11:32

832

424.900

11:18:00

993

424.300

11:25:08

853

424.600

11:33:49

8

425.000

11:40:00

805

425.000

11:40:00

297

425.300

11:43:20

567

425.300

11:43:20

895

423.400

11:51:25

218

423.400

11:57:24

777

423.400

11:58:53

842

423.600

12:02:29

946

423.400

12:03:49

983

423.200

12:10:36

928

425.800

12:25:42

995

425.800

12:25:42

904

425.500

12:28:32

926

425.600

12:36:32

857

425.300

12:43:56

969

424.900

13:00:04

944

423.500

13:12:45

809

423.500

13:26:37

895

423.200

13:29:58

844

423.000

13:38:17

15

423.000

13:38:17

915

423.100

13:48:02

860

422.300

13:53:08

365

423.000

14:06:29

552

423.000

14:06:29

989

424.100

14:14:45

838

423.700

14:14:47

1

423.700

14:14:47

840

423.300

14:25:43

628

423.700

14:29:22

301

423.700

14:29:22

864

423.300

14:30:30

920

422.900

14:32:54

954

422.500

14:32:58

865

421.000

14:34:01

843

421.200

14:36:14

838

421.300

14:36:52

954

421.800

14:39:50

874

421.900

14:40:41

980

421.400

14:41:41

888

421.800

14:44:01

830

421.800

14:46:18

841

422.000

14:47:57

881

422.200

14:51:19

519

422.200

14:51:19

360

422.200

14:51:19

890

422.200

14:55:21

955

422.800

14:58:18

991

422.800

14:58:33

25

422.800

14:58:33

1112

422.800

14:58:55

928

424.500

15:02:37

914

424.200

15:03:28

970

424.200

15:03:28

622

424.800

15:04:16

497

424.800

15:04:16

929

424.800

15:05:47

1107

424.200

15:06:24

885

424.000

15:06:25

17

424.000

15:06:25

823

424.200

15:08:24

935

424.200

15:11:13

1177

423.900

15:11:52

938

423.500

15:12:53

101

423.500

15:16:41

950

423.300

15:16:42

1047

423.200

15:19:09

960

423.600

15:22:26

930

423.800

15:25:50

981

423.600

15:26:52

1286

423.600

15:26:52

849

423.400

15:29:02

838

423.900

15:31:13

1016

423.800

15:31:19

975

423.600

15:33:09

815

424.100

15:33:57

1059

424.100

15:33:57

925

424.900

15:36:33

911

425.000

15:36:33

1178

425.100

15:36:33

931

424.700

15:37:27

964

424.700

15:39:06

823

425.000

15:43:27

873

425.000

15:43:27

107

424.300

15:45:07

736

424.300

15:45:07

901

424.500

15:47:43

1295

424.500

15:47:43

894

424.300

15:48:04

820

423.700

15:49:17

809

423.900

15:52:40

119

425.900

15:53:00

1036

425.900

15:53:00

836

425.500

15:53:06

969

425.200

15:53:30

176

425.200

15:53:30

745

425.200

15:53:30

968

425.200

15:53:52

1009

425.800

15:57:01

107

425.800

15:57:01

1111

427.400

15:59:52

100

427.800

16:01:37

816

427.800

16:01:37

978

427.500

16:02:02

916

427.400

16:02:02

823

427.600

16:02:02

844

427.200

16:03:53

844

426.800

16:04:43

830

427.100

16:06:06

916

427.200

16:06:06

894

427.500

16:07:46

169

427.400

16:08:57

358

427.400

16:08:57

324

427.400

16:08:57

135

427.400

16:08:57

1644

427.400

16:08:57

798

427.500

16:09:56

1059

427.700

16:11:52

792

427.400

16:11:55

1925

428.200

16:14:08

970

428.000

16:14:25

862

427.800

16:14:52

993

428.200

16:16:22

828

428.100

16:16:36

220

427.800

16:17:36

748

427.800

16:17:36

968

427.900

16:17:36

391

427.900

16:18:06

169

427.900

16:18:06

15

427.800

16:18:09

© 2026 PR Newswire
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