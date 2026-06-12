Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
12 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 425.368p. The highest price paid per share was 428.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 421.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0214% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 561,220,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 747,238,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
957
426.100
08:01:02
1655
426.300
08:03:10
1038
425.200
08:04:12
805
425.900
08:07:21
932
427.400
08:09:22
1050
427.200
08:10:40
1032
427.000
08:10:41
895
427.700
08:13:04
1021
427.500
08:13:13
847
427.000
08:13:28
956
426.400
08:14:15
820
426.400
08:17:53
992
426.200
08:22:50
952
424.600
08:30:58
988
424.100
08:33:58
945
423.000
08:39:14
831
423.100
08:44:21
569
422.700
08:50:28
319
422.700
08:50:28
925
425.600
08:57:37
978
425.200
08:59:02
194
425.600
09:00:58
537
425.600
09:00:58
282
426.900
09:04:48
644
426.900
09:04:56
989
426.600
09:15:31
387
427.700
09:22:36
291
427.700
09:22:41
176
427.700
09:25:07
886
427.400
09:26:00
933
427.100
09:33:23
419
426.600
09:40:51
416
428.500
09:42:00
1021
428.300
09:42:00
859
428.300
09:42:01
875
428.100
09:42:02
923
428.100
09:42:16
907
428.100
09:42:16
938
428.100
09:42:16
566
428.100
09:44:18
404
428.100
09:44:18
859
427.900
09:46:25
944
427.500
09:46:26
376
427.200
09:48:13
142
427.200
09:49:37
570
427.200
09:49:37
161
427.200
09:50:37
691
427.200
09:50:37
290
426.800
09:53:31
362
426.800
09:53:36
319
426.800
09:53:36
807
427.000
09:58:58
867
427.400
10:03:38
962
426.800
10:08:57
840
427.000
10:15:48
707
427.000
10:17:18
869
427.000
10:17:22
1059
427.000
10:17:22
144
427.000
10:17:22
836
427.000
10:17:22
802
427.200
10:22:16
195
427.200
10:22:16
926
427.000
10:22:45
848
426.700
10:25:10
942
427.000
10:31:42
910
428.100
10:44:06
1072
427.900
10:45:16
874
427.600
10:47:54
903
427.200
10:49:28
995
427.200
10:54:31
971
426.000
11:02:25
950
425.800
11:02:50
845
425.600
11:08:57
25
425.200
11:11:32
887
425.200
11:11:32
832
424.900
11:18:00
993
424.300
11:25:08
853
424.600
11:33:49
8
425.000
11:40:00
805
425.000
11:40:00
297
425.300
11:43:20
567
425.300
11:43:20
895
423.400
11:51:25
218
423.400
11:57:24
777
423.400
11:58:53
842
423.600
12:02:29
946
423.400
12:03:49
983
423.200
12:10:36
928
425.800
12:25:42
995
425.800
12:25:42
904
425.500
12:28:32
926
425.600
|
12:36:32
857
425.300
12:43:56
969
424.900
13:00:04
944
423.500
13:12:45
809
423.500
13:26:37
895
423.200
13:29:58
844
423.000
13:38:17
15
423.000
13:38:17
915
423.100
13:48:02
860
422.300
13:53:08
365
423.000
14:06:29
552
423.000
14:06:29
989
424.100
14:14:45
838
423.700
14:14:47
1
423.700
14:14:47
840
423.300
14:25:43
628
423.700
14:29:22
301
423.700
14:29:22
864
423.300
14:30:30
920
422.900
14:32:54
954
422.500
14:32:58
865
421.000
14:34:01
843
421.200
14:36:14
838
421.300
14:36:52
954
421.800
14:39:50
874
421.900
14:40:41
980
421.400
14:41:41
888
421.800
14:44:01
830
421.800
14:46:18
841
422.000
14:47:57
881
422.200
14:51:19
519
422.200
14:51:19
360
422.200
14:51:19
890
422.200
14:55:21
955
422.800
14:58:18
991
422.800
14:58:33
25
422.800
14:58:33
1112
422.800
14:58:55
928
424.500
15:02:37
914
424.200
15:03:28
970
424.200
15:03:28
622
424.800
15:04:16
497
424.800
15:04:16
929
424.800
15:05:47
1107
424.200
15:06:24
885
424.000
15:06:25
17
424.000
15:06:25
823
424.200
15:08:24
935
424.200
15:11:13
1177
423.900
15:11:52
938
423.500
15:12:53
101
423.500
15:16:41
950
423.300
15:16:42
1047
423.200
15:19:09
960
423.600
15:22:26
930
423.800
15:25:50
981
423.600
15:26:52
1286
423.600
15:26:52
849
423.400
15:29:02
838
423.900
15:31:13
1016
423.800
15:31:19
975
423.600
15:33:09
815
424.100
15:33:57
1059
424.100
15:33:57
925
424.900
15:36:33
911
425.000
15:36:33
1178
425.100
15:36:33
931
424.700
15:37:27
964
424.700
15:39:06
823
425.000
15:43:27
873
425.000
15:43:27
107
424.300
15:45:07
736
424.300
15:45:07
901
424.500
15:47:43
1295
424.500
15:47:43
894
424.300
15:48:04
820
423.700
15:49:17
809
423.900
15:52:40
119
425.900
15:53:00
1036
425.900
15:53:00
836
425.500
15:53:06
969
425.200
15:53:30
176
425.200
15:53:30
745
425.200
15:53:30
968
425.200
15:53:52
1009
425.800
15:57:01
107
425.800
15:57:01
1111
427.400
15:59:52
100
427.800
16:01:37
816
427.800
16:01:37
978
427.500
16:02:02
916
427.400
16:02:02
823
427.600
16:02:02
844
427.200
16:03:53
844
426.800
16:04:43
830
427.100
16:06:06
916
427.200
16:06:06
894
427.500
16:07:46
169
427.400
16:08:57
358
427.400
16:08:57
324
427.400
16:08:57
135
427.400
16:08:57
1644
427.400
16:08:57
798
427.500
16:09:56
1059
427.700
16:11:52
792
427.400
16:11:55
1925
428.200
16:14:08
970
428.000
16:14:25
862
427.800
16:14:52
993
428.200
16:16:22
828
428.100
16:16:36
220
427.800
16:17:36
748
427.800
16:17:36
968
427.900
16:17:36
391
427.900
16:18:06
169
427.900
16:18:06
15
427.800
16:18:09