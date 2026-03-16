Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Announces $15 Million Strategic Financing with Participation from Kinross, Bollinger, and McEwen

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VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Relevant Gold Corp.(TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce a non-brokered financing for gross proceeds of approximately $15,000,000 (the "Financing"), consisting of 30,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.50 per Common Share. The Financing is expected to include participation from Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), Mr. William Bollinger, and Mr. Rob McEwen, along with other new and existing shareholders and cornerstone investors.

The Financing will be conducted through a concurrent non-brokered private placement ("Concurrent Private Placement") and a listed issuer financing exemption offering (the "LIFE Offering") pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106").

"This Financing represents an important step forward for Relevant Gold as we continue advancing our district-scale exploration strategy in Wyoming," said Relevant Gold CEO Rob Bergmann. "Over the past several seasons our team has completed more than 11,000 meters of drilling and a significant amount of systematic geological work that has helped demonstrate the presence of large, widespread gold systems across our land position. The support of strategic investors such as Kinross, along with respected mining investors including William Bollinger and Rob McEwen, reflects growing confidence in both the scale and geological potential of the district and the disciplined approach our team has taken to exploration. With this Financing, we are well positioned to significantly expand drilling at Apex and Lewiston and accelerate our path toward discovery. This capital allows us to meaningfully scale exploration with the goal of advancing toward resource definition and establishing what we believe could become a significant new gold belt in Wyoming."

The LIFE Offering allows existing and new investors to participate alongside these strategic investors in the Company's next phase of exploration. The Financing will consist of two components:

1. Concurrent Private Placement

Certain strategic investors and existing shareholders are expected to participate through a Concurrent Private Placement of Common Shares.

Securities issued under the Concurrent Private Placement portion of the Financing will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

2. LIFE Offering

The Company will also complete a LIFE Offering pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under NI 45-106.

Securities issued under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a statutory hold period, allowing investors to participate with immediate liquidity upon closing.

The Company may engage certain investment dealers as selling group participants in connection with the LIFE Offering.

The Financing is expected to include participation from several of the Company's key shareholders, including:

Kinross Gold Corporation

Mr. William Bollinger

Mr. Rob McEwen

Kinross and Bollinger have each indicated their intention to participate in the Financing in order to maintain 19.9% ownership positions in the Company post-closing. Management and other existing shareholders are also expected to participate in the Financing.

Use of Proceeds

Net proceeds from the Financing will be used to advance exploration across the Company's district-scale gold projects in Wyoming, including:

Drilling programs at the Apex and Lewiston projects

Regional exploration

Geophysical surveys and target development

Permitting and exploration support activities

Working capital and general corporate purposes

Proceeds from the Concurrent Private Placement portion of the Financing may also be used for potential property acquisitions or other strategic transactions, while proceeds from the LIFE Offering will be used for exploration, project advancement and general corporate purposes.

Closing

The Financing is expected to close in one or more tranches, subject to customary conditions including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

The Company may pay finder's fees consisting of a percentage cash commission and/or finder's warrants in connection with the Financing, in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

Further details regarding the LIFE Offering, including the offering document, will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 651-253-2659 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/relevant-gold-announces-15-million-strategic-financing-with-participation-from-ki-1145372