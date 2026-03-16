Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von der Entdeckung zu 1,7 Mrd. US-Dollar: Das SilverCrest-Playbook!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
16.03.26 | 13:24
31,680 Euro
+4,80 % +1,450
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,70031,71013:40
31,69031,70013:40
Dow Jones News
16.03.2026 12:51 Uhr
276 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Commerzbank takes note of UniCredit's unsolicited takeover attempt

DJ Commerzbank takes note of UniCredit's unsolicited takeover attempt 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank takes note of UniCredit's unsolicited takeover attempt 
16-March-2026 / 12:18 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
UniCredit S.p.A. today announced its intention to launch a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Commerzbank AG 
to acquire all Commerzbank shares. Commerzbank takes note of this announcement. The announced takeover offer has not 
been aligned with Commerzbank. Additionally, the communication from UniCredit does not include any further information 
regarding key terms of a value-creating transaction. This would be a necessary basis for potential discussions. 
 
Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank, said: "Our top priority is to create sustainable value for our shareholders and all 
stakeholders of Commerzbank. We are convinced of the strength and potential of our strategy, which focuses on 
independence and profitable growth. This move is not coordinated with us. The exchange ratio expected in the 
announcement does in fact not include a premium for our shareholders." 
 
The Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank will carefully examine the announced voluntary 
takeover offer once it is published, acting in the best interests of the Bank, its shareholders, employees and clients. 

Press contact 
Max Hohenberg +49 69 9353-34249 
 
Investors' contact 
Christoph Wortig +49 69 9353-47710 

About Commerzbank 
With its two business segments - Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers -, Commerzbank, as a 
full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank in the Corporate 
Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client 
groups and accounts for approximately 30% of German foreign trade. The Bank is present internationally in more than 
40 countries in the corporate clients' business - wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional 
clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, 
Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than EUR400bn assets 
under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. 
Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and 
mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and personally in its around 400 branches. Under the brand 
comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, solutions for 
saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves 
around 5.9 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and 
Slovakia. 
 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial 
markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its 
revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market 
volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading 
counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its 
risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. 
Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update 
or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances 
after the date of this release. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 421167 
EQS News ID:  2291932 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2291932&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2026 07:19 ET (11:19 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.