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WKN: A2JE9Q | ISIN: SE0010832204 | Ticker-Symbol: 6N5
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 08:01
13,285 Euro
+1,64 % +0,215
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,02513,43013:44
13,20513,25013:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 13:00 Uhr
32 Leser
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Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB: Ann-Sofie Lindroth appointed as CFO of Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ)

Ann-Sofie Lindroth takes over as CFO of Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) after Pia-Lena Olofsson. Ann-Sofie, who most recently comes from the role of CFO at Nyfosa, will take up her position in July. Pia-Lena will remain in her role until Ann-Sofie takes office.

"We are very happy to welcome Ann-Sofie Lindroth to Cibus. Ann-Sofie has been CFO of Nyfosa since 2018 and has extensive knowledge and experience of the role. In addition, she is used to managing an acquisition-oriented company with a presence in several countries." says Cibus' CEO Stina Lindh Hök.

"I would also like to express a big thank you to Pia-Lena for her significant work during 7 intensive years in the company's history, and wish her all the best in the future. Pia-Lena has been with the company since 2019 and has been a very important part of the development and growth of the company", says Cibus' CEO Stina Lindh Hök.

"I am grateful for the trust and look forward to the opportunity to contribute to Cibus' continued development," says Ann-Sofie Lindroth.

Ann-Sofie Lindroth has been CFO of Nyfosa since 2018 and holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics from the School of Economics and Management at Lund University. Her previous experience includes CFO at Hemfosa Fastigheter and auditor at EY Real Estate.

16 March 2026

For more information, please contact:

Stina Lindh Hök, CEO, Cibus Nordic Real Estate

e-post: stina.lindhhok@cibusrealestate.com Tel: +46 (0) 705-771885

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business concept is to acquire, develop and manage high-quality properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns more than 670 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop, S Group, Rema 1000, Salling, Lidl, Dagrofa and Carrefour.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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