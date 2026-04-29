Cibus Real Estate AB: Cibus acquires 23 assets in four countries for 103,9 MEUR

Cibus Real Estate AB (publ) ("Cibus") has in five separate transactions acquired 23 properties in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. The acquisition price amounts to 103.9 MEUR and the annual rental income is 7.30 MEUR. The weighted average lease term is 7.8 years.

The anchor tenants are Rema 1000 in Denmark and Norway, Tokmanni and Lidl in Finland as well as ICA in Sweden. The properties have a lettable area of 59,530 sqm and are 99.5% leased. Daily goods tenants account for approximately 75% of the total rental income.

Three of the transactions, accounting for 20% of the acquisition price, have been closed in March and April. The remaining two transactions will be closed in late April and early May.

" The properties are generally of a good standard and are located in established areas where the underlying operations perform well. We are pleased to have completed acquisitions that both enhance the quality of Cibus' portfolio and increase earnings per share" says Stina Lindh Hök, CEO of Cibus Real Estate AB.

For further information, please contact:



Stina Lindh Hök, CEO

stina.lindhhok@cibusrealestate.com

+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Pia-Lena Olofsson, CFO

pia-lena.olofsson@cibusrealestate.com

+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high-quality properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns approximately 700 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop, S Group, Rema 1000, Salling, Lidl, Dagrofa, Jumbo and Carrefour.