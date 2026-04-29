Cibus Real Estate AB: Q1 2026 Interim Report Cibus Real Estate AB (publ)

January - March 2026 (compared with January - March 2025)

Rental income amounted to EUR 45.3 million (39.1).

Net operating income totalled EUR 42.6 million (36.6).

Profit from property management amounted to EUR 20.9 million (18.4) excluding non-recurring items and exchange rate effects, and to EUR 20.8 million (38.0) including non-recurring items and exchange rate effects. The previous year's result was affected by income of EUR 20.5 million in the form of negative goodwill in connection with the acquisition of the Benelux operations.

Earnings after tax for the period amounted to EUR 24.9 million (31.0), corresponding to EUR 0.30 (0.42) per share.

Unrealised changes in value affected by EUR -4.2 million (-7.3) on properties and by EUR 14.0 million (-1.3) on interest rate derivatives.

EPRA NRV amounted to EUR 1,063.1 million (964.7), corresponding to EUR 13.0 (12.6) per share.

"It is gratifying that, following the quarter, we have completed acquisitions that both raise the standard of Cibus's portfolio and increase earnings per share."

- Stina Lindh Hök, CEO

Key figure¹

In EUR millions, unless otherwise stated Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Full-year 2025 Rental income 45.3 39,1 166.7 Net operating income 42.6 36.6 157.6 Profit from property management 20.8 38.02 98.6 Unrealised changes in property values -4.2 -7.3 -0.5 Earnings after tax 24.9 31.0 91.4 Market value of investment properties 2,650 2,433 2,641 Property value, green assets 1,134 1,037 1,128 Net operating income, current earnings capacity 169.2 156.3 167.7 Net debt LTV ratio, % 57.2 58.7 58.2 Debt ratio (net debt/EBITDA), multiple 10.4 12.8 10.9 Forward looking debt ratio (net debt/EBITDA), multiple 9.8 10.0 10.1 Interest coverage ratio, multiple 2.4 2.3 2.4 No. of shares outstanding 82,086,045 76,286,045 82,086,045 Average No. of shares outstanding 82,086,045 72,291,877 78,569,668 Profit from property management per share, 0.25 0.25 1.03 EPRA NRV/share, EUR 13.0 12.6 13.0

1Refer to the full report for alternative performance measures and definitions.

2Profit from property management includes income of EUR 20.5 million in the form of negative goodwill in connection with the acquisition of the Benelux operations.

For further information, please contact

Stina Lindh Hök, CEO

Stina.lindhhok@cibusrealestate.com

+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Pia-Lena Olofsson, CFO

pia-lena.olofsson@cibusrealestate.com

+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Link to the report archive:

https://www.cibusrealestate.com/investors/financial-reports

About Cibus Real Estate

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns about 700 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop, S Group, Rema 1000, Salling, Lidl, Dagrofa and Carrefour.

This information is information that Cibus Real Estate AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on 29 April 2026.