SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Completed reconstruction - Sesol AB filed for bankruptcy

Soltech Energy today announces that the Board of Directors of Sesol AB (Sesol), in consultation with Soltech Energy and after reviewing Sesol's financial and operational conditions, makes the assessment that there are insufficient conditions for a successful reconstruction. In agreement with the administrator, the Board of Directors of Sesol has therefore today filed for bankruptcy and, following a decision, a bankruptcy trustee will be appointed to take over the operation of Sesol's operations. Karl Björlin, Attorney-at-Law, Cirio Advokatbyrå AB, has been proposed as bankruptcy trustee.

Background

After the acquisition of Sesol was completed in 2025, an action plan was developed with a focus on reversing the negative economic development, taking advantage of synergy effects and identifying long-term sustainable opportunities for the company's operations in the consumer market. In light of the company's financial situation and continued challenging market conditions, it was decided in January 2026 to apply for company reconstruction. Attorney Niklas Emthén, Lindskog Malmström Advokatbyrå AB, was appointed as administrator.

Within the framework of the reconstruction, previously communicated measures have been implemented. This includes extensive cost adjustments, organisational changes and renegotiation of collaborations and agreements.

However, at the beginning of 2026, the market situation in the consumer market for solar energy has weakened further as a result of external events that have rapidly affected households' willingness to invest. The subdued demand has limited the opportunities for Sesol to recover within the framework of the reconstruction. Another influencing factor is suppliers' commitments that have not been complied with based on the reconstruction procedure, which has negatively affected the possibilities of driving sales forward, ensuring the availability of materials and thus deliveries to meet customer commitments.

Despite implemented efforts, measures and previous financial support from Soltech Energy, Sesol's Board of Directors makes the overall assessment, in consultation with the administrator, that the reconstruction cannot be carried out to the extent required to bring about a long-term sustainable business.

Bankruptcy trustee now takes over

With a bankruptcy decision, Sesol's assets are transferred to a bankruptcy estate and a bankruptcy trustee takes over control and responsibility for the operations in accordance with applicable legislation and customary processes, provided that Jönköping District Court approves the proposal for a bankruptcy trustee. The bankruptcy trustee will now handle the continued process. The staff of Sesol will be covered by the state salary guarantee decided by the bankruptcy trustee.

"This is very sad, especially for the employees at Sesol, the company's customers but also for the Group as a whole. The Board of Directors of Sesol is now handing over the continued process to the bankruptcy trustee, who will manage the business further in accordance with current regulations. We would like to extend our gratefulness to everyone who worked tirelessly in Sesol during the reconstruction," says Patrik Hahne, CEO, Soltech Energy.

Following today's decision, the Soltech Group's operations no longer include any sole consumer-oriented companies, the customer base now primarily consists of corporate customers, within in roofing, façade, electricity, large-scale solar energy, as well as charging infrastructure and energy storage. Within these business areas, Soltech believes that there are good opportunities to create a long-term sustainable and profitable Group.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Hahne, CEO, Soltech Energy Sweden AB

E-mail: patrik.hahne@soltechenergy.com

Phone: +46 73- 518 51 66

Samuel Lakén, PR Lead, Soltech Energy Sweden AB

E-mail: samuel.laken@soltechenergy.com

Phone: 073- 705 69 61

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

This information is information that Soltech Energy Sweden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-17 11:00 CET.

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