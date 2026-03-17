Slight decline in overall violations underscores continued selective federal action and a patchwork state response shaped by differing priorities

Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance today highlighted that federal regulatory penalties fell 83% in the second half of 2025 (H2 2025), dropping from $3.93 billion in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025) to $654 million, according to Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' Regulatory Violations Intelligence Index The findings underscore a continued period of historically low federal enforcement marked by fewer actions and sharply reduced monetary consequences.

While total violations remained relatively flat at 132 in the second half of 2025, enforcement activity had already declined significantly earlier in the year. The combination of limited federal supervision and lower penalties is reshaping the compliance landscape, increasing reliance on state regulators and private litigation.

"Fewer federal actions paired with dramatically lower penalties weaken traditional deterrence signals," said Chuck Ross, VP, Investment Compliance Solutions Compliance Program Management, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. "Organizations now face greater exposure across a fragmented mix of state enforcement regimes and private lawsuits."

Key findings

Consumer protection violations

69 violations, down from 95 in H1 2025

61% decline in penalties

Only one federal action; the remainder driven by states or private litigation

Financial violations

51 violations, up from 35 in H2 2024

89% decline in penalties

Federal actions fell from 45 in H2 2024 to just five in H2 2025

Competition-related offenses

Enforcement doubled from a low base

Penalties declined 66%

State regulators and private litigants fill the gap

As federal rulemaking and enforcement continue to recede, state authorities and private plaintiffs played an increasingly prominent role in shaping compliance risk.

"The balance has fundamentally shifted," Ross said. "Firms operating across multiple states are now navigating dozens of enforcement regimes instead of a single federal standard-making compliance more complex and less predictable."

Ross added that the shift appears structural rather than temporary, particularly as states step up enforcement efforts in response to the federal pullback.

Powered by Wolters Kluwer's proprietary enforcement database, third-party data sources including GoodJobsFirst.org, and AI-driven semantic analytics, the Regulatory Violations Intelligence Index helps compliance professionals anticipate regulatory shifts, benchmark risk exposure, and allocate resources more effectively. Third-party data is augmented through proprietary analysis capturing enforcement actions from key supervisory bodies such as the CFTC, CFPB, FDIC, Federal Reserve, OFAC, OCC, and SEC. While extensive, the Index does not claim comprehensive coverage of all enforcement activity.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer

Shannon.Wherry@wolterskluwer.com