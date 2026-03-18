Logistea AB: Logistea acquires six fully leased logistics assets from DSV in a SEK 587 million sale-leaseback transaction

Logistea AB (publ) has entered into an agreement to acquire five properties and one site leasehold in a sale-leaseback transaction with DSV. The properties have an underlying agreed property value of SEK 587 million, before deduction of deferred tax of SEK 27 million. The properties are fully leased to DSV Road AB with a remaining lease term for each asset of 10 years. The leasable area amounts to approximately 41,500 sqm.

Logistea is expanding its property portfolio and has entered into an agreement to acquire the properties Karlstad Bleket 1, Gävle Sörby Urfjäll 24:3, Skara Lertaget 1, Växjö Pantern 1, Östersund Långtradaren 4 and the site leasehold to the property Halmstad Filen 8 through the acquisition of the property-owning companies. All six assets are cross-dock terminals well located in each sub-market and built-to-suit for the tenant's logistics operations, including temperature-controlled facilities in parts of the portfolio. The assets are of similar size and range from approximately 7,000 sqm to 8,300 sqm. The annual rental income amounts to approximately SEK 42 million and all leases are triple net. Closing is expected to take place on March 30th 2026, except for Växjö Pantern 1 for which closing is subject to customary regulatory approval from ISP.

"This acquisition further strengthens our portfolio with six attractive assets in strong regional cities. The properties are leased on long-term leases to a leading financially strong and global tenant with a long history in each asset. The properties contribute quality, long lease duration and strong cash flow to our growing portfolio and we look forward to a long-term collaboration with the tenant," says Anders Nordvall, deputy CEO and CIO at Logistea.

The transaction is financed with bank loans and available funds.

For further information, please contact

Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO & CIO

anders.nordvall@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short names LOGI A and LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

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Gävle Terminal Beskärd