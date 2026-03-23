Das Instrument PJR US7240781002 PIPER SANDLER COS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2026

The instrument PJR US7240781002 PIPER SANDLER COS DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2026



Das Instrument CJ1 NO0010379266 BLUENORD ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2026

The instrument CJ1 NO0010379266 BLUENORD ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2026



Das Instrument TY2B FI4000369947 CITYCON OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2026

The instrument TY2B FI4000369947 CITYCON OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2026



Das Instrument D860 AU0000151680 SOUTH HARZ POTASH LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2026

The instrument D860 AU0000151680 SOUTH HARZ POTASH LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2026



Das Instrument 9HR CA97536W2076 WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2026

The instrument 9HR CA97536W2076 WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2026





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