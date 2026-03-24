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WKN: A2N80V | ISIN: SE0011426428 | Ticker-Symbol: 2JM
Frankfurt
24.03.26 | 08:04
5,730 Euro
-2,63 % -0,155
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYFOSA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYFOSA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7905,95517:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 16:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nyfosa AB: Nyfosa acquires property for MSEK 387 and divests properties for MSEK 90

During the first quarter, Nyfosa has entered into an agreement to acquire a property in Porsgrunn, Norway for MNOK 402 corresponding to MSEK 387 with annual contracted rental income of MSEK 32. Furthermore, three properties in Örebro and Malmö have been divested with total annual contracted rental income of MSEK 9.3. The divestments generate a positive earnings effect of MSEK 2.6.

"These transactions are fully in line with our strategy to optimize the property portfolio with a focus on increased efficiency and reduced complexity. Through the acquisition of a high-quality property in a prime location in Porsgrunn, we strengthen our presence in Norway and create economies of scale within the organization. Together with a strong cash flow from a solid tenant, this contributes to increased earnings. At the same time, the divestments free up capital for new investments, reduce future investment needs, and improve the portfolio's return profile," comments Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO of Nyfosa.

Acquisition
The acquired property Floodeløkka 1 in central Porsgrunn, has a lettable area of 14,000 sqm and is fully let to Skagerak Energi AS. The lease has a remaining term of 6.1 years. Closing is scheduled for April 1, 2026.

Divestments
The divested properties have a total leasable area of 14,589 sqm, primarily consisting of premises for retail, office, and industrial operations. The average remaining lease term in the divested properties was 1.5 years, with an economic occupancy rate of 92%. The divestment in Malmö was completed in February, while the properties in Örebro were completed in March 2026.

The selling price exceeds the most recent book value by MSEK 2.8 and results in a positive earnings effect of MSEK 2.6 to be recognized in the first quarter of 2026. The divestments were completed without deductions for deferred tax.

AcquisitionsCountryCategoryArea (sqm)Closing
Floodeløkka 1, Porsgrunn
NorwayOffice14,000Apr 26






DivestmentsCountryCategoryArea (sqm)Closing
Örebro Lantmannen 2SwedenOther10,480Mar 26
Örebro Importören 2SwedenLogistic/Warehouse2,565Mar 26
Malmö Vårsången 7SwedenOther 1,544Feb 26

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Käll, Head of Transactions
Tel: +46 (0)72 078 27 08
E-mail: thomas.kall@nyfosa.se

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)70 772 58 26
E-mail: cjh@nyfosa.se

About Nyfosa

Nyfosa is a transaction-intensive property company that creates value by building sustainable cash flows and constantly evaluating new business opportunities. With our opportunistic strategy, we invest in properties in different geographies and categories. We are currently active on the Swedish and Finnish markets with a focus on commercial properties in high-growth municipalities. We manage and develop our properties in close collaboration with tenants and the surrounding community, with the perspective that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. As of December 31, 2025, Nyfosa's property value amounted to SEK 39 billion. Nyfosa's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap since 2018. Read more at www.nyfosa.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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