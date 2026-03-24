Nyfosa AB: Nyfosa acquires property for MSEK 387 and divests properties for MSEK 90

During the first quarter, Nyfosa has entered into an agreement to acquire a property in Porsgrunn, Norway for MNOK 402 corresponding to MSEK 387 with annual contracted rental income of MSEK 32. Furthermore, three properties in Örebro and Malmö have been divested with total annual contracted rental income of MSEK 9.3. The divestments generate a positive earnings effect of MSEK 2.6.

"These transactions are fully in line with our strategy to optimize the property portfolio with a focus on increased efficiency and reduced complexity. Through the acquisition of a high-quality property in a prime location in Porsgrunn, we strengthen our presence in Norway and create economies of scale within the organization. Together with a strong cash flow from a solid tenant, this contributes to increased earnings. At the same time, the divestments free up capital for new investments, reduce future investment needs, and improve the portfolio's return profile," comments Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO of Nyfosa.

Acquisition

The acquired property Floodeløkka 1 in central Porsgrunn, has a lettable area of 14,000 sqm and is fully let to Skagerak Energi AS. The lease has a remaining term of 6.1 years. Closing is scheduled for April 1, 2026.

Divestments

The divested properties have a total leasable area of 14,589 sqm, primarily consisting of premises for retail, office, and industrial operations. The average remaining lease term in the divested properties was 1.5 years, with an economic occupancy rate of 92%. The divestment in Malmö was completed in February, while the properties in Örebro were completed in March 2026.

The selling price exceeds the most recent book value by MSEK 2.8 and results in a positive earnings effect of MSEK 2.6 to be recognized in the first quarter of 2026. The divestments were completed without deductions for deferred tax.

Acquisitions Country Category Area (sqm) Closing Floodeløkka 1, Porsgrunn

Norway Office 14,000 Apr 26











Divestments Country Category Area (sqm) Closing Örebro Lantmannen 2 Sweden Other 10,480 Mar 26 Örebro Importören 2 Sweden Logistic/Warehouse 2,565 Mar 26 Malmö Vårsången 7 Sweden Other 1,544 Feb 26

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Käll, Head of Transactions

Tel: +46 (0)72 078 27 08

E-mail: thomas.kall@nyfosa.se

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)70 772 58 26

E-mail: cjh@nyfosa.se

About Nyfosa

Nyfosa is a transaction-intensive property company that creates value by building sustainable cash flows and constantly evaluating new business opportunities. With our opportunistic strategy, we invest in properties in different geographies and categories. We are currently active on the Swedish and Finnish markets with a focus on commercial properties in high-growth municipalities. We manage and develop our properties in close collaboration with tenants and the surrounding community, with the perspective that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. As of December 31, 2025, Nyfosa's property value amounted to SEK 39 billion. Nyfosa's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap since 2018. Read more at www.nyfosa.se.