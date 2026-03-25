Smart Eye Announces Breakthrough Agreement with European Police Authority for Drug Impairment Detection

The agreement marks the first time Smart Eye's drug impairment detection technology will be deployed in a law enforcement setting. The deal comes through the newly acquired subsidiary Sightic.

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Smart Eye, the global leader in Human Insight AI, today announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with a European police authority to deliver its AI-based drug impairment detection technology for use in law enforcement screening. The estimated order value is SEK 40 million over the contract period of four years, marking an important step in bringing this capability into real-world use.

The solution is based on technology developed by Sightic. It enables real-time, non-invasive screening of individuals to assess drug impairment. By evaluating eye movements, pupil response, and other behavioral signals, the system provides an objective indication of impairment. This allows officers to make faster, more informed decisions on whether further testing, such as blood analysis, is required. The solution is designed to support law enforcement in situations where rapid and reliable impairment assessment is critical.

"We have spent several years developing and validating this approach to impairment detection," said Jenny Johansson, co-founder of Sightic. "Seeing it adopted by a law enforcement authority shows that it can deliver value in practical, high-stakes environments."

"This is why we founded Sightic," said Stefanie Najafi, co-founder of Sightic. "To create a way of assessing impairment that is objective, scalable, and usable in real-world situations where decisions need to be made quickly and reliably."

The agreement follows Smart Eye's recent acquisition of Sightic, which added advanced alcohol- and drug-impairment detection capabilities and one of the world's largest real-world behavioral impairment datasets to Smart Eye's technology portfolio. Together, the combined technologies enable broader and more robust impairment detection across multiple applications.

"This breakthrough order is of great importance," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "It opens up a new business vertical in a growing government sector with huge potential, with a TAM for Europe exceeding 1 billion SEK. If we can sell this to one police authority, we can sell it to many."

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

+46 70-329 26 98

martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-25 11:15 CET.

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Smart Eye Announces Breakthrough Agreement with European Police Authority for Drug Impairment Detection

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-announces-breakthrough-agreement-with-european-police-authori-1151492