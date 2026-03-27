The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 27.03.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 27.03.2026Aktien1 SE0006887451 Corline Biomedical AB2 SE0007100532 Navigo Invest AB3 NO0013713115 General Oceans ASA4 US40050Y1001 Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. ADR5 JP3688370000 Nippon Express Holdings Inc.6 NZPEBE0002S1 Pacific Edge Ltd.7 US69351T8669 PPL Corp. UTS8 CNE1000071N4 Shuangdeng Group Co. Ltd.9 CNE1000074Q1 Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd.10 FR0014011SJ4 Prelude S.A.11 US83617A2078 Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. Ser.A Pref12 US68236V4014 Forum Markets Inc.13 BMG4512G1261 Hi Sun Technology [China] Ltd.14 AU0000422495 Right Resources Ltd.15 US00791N2018 Advantage Solutions Inc.16 US20678X5023 CDT Equity Inc.17 GB00BSHRN331 Coiled Therapeutics PLC18 US2848981039 Electric Metals USA Ltd.19 CA6279311089 Mustang Energy Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 US29250NCR44 Enbridge Inc.2 US29250NCQ60 Enbridge Inc.3 XS2838363476 Senegal, Republik4 DE000DP9A7K1 DZ BANK AG5 DE000DP9A7L9 DZ BANK AG6 FR0129437598 Frankreich, Republik7 US02081GAD43 Alphatec Holdings Inc.8 XS3328007870 Angola, Republik9 XS3328007797 Angola, Republik10 DE000A460HM6 Landeshauptstadt München11 XS3330368518 Nordea Mortgage Bank PLC12 US695114DP08 PacifiCorp13 DE000LFA2543 LfA Förderbank Bayern14 IE000WUTBLT5 Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure UCITS ETF