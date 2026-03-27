Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



27.03.2026 / 10:23 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA ISIN: DE0006083405 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 27.03.2026 Target price: 110.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

HORNBACH has delivered



According to prel. figures, HORNBACH was able to increase sales despite a challenging market environment - without a boost from consumer sentiment. Furthermore, market share gains were recorded in every key market for calendar year 2025. The business model is more than robust; we therefore confirm our BUY recommendation and the EUR 110.00 TP.



You can download the research here: HORNBACH20260327

For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



Contact for questions:

Quirin Privatbank AG

Institutionelles Research

Schillerstraße 20

60313 Frankfurt am Main

research@quirinprivatbank.de

https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News