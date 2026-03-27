Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
HORNBACH has delivered
According to prel. figures, HORNBACH was able to increase sales despite a challenging market environment - without a boost from consumer sentiment. Furthermore, market share gains were recorded in every key market for calendar year 2025. The business model is more than robust; we therefore confirm our BUY recommendation and the EUR 110.00 TP.
You can download the research here: HORNBACH20260327
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2299244 27.03.2026 CET/CEST
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