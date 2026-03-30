Logistea AB: Logistea has closed the acquisition of six fully leased logistics assets from DSV in a SEK 587 million sale-leaseback transaction

Logistea AB (publ) has today closed the acquisition of five properties and one site leasehold in a sale-leaseback transaction with DSV. The properties have an underlying agreed property value of SEK 587 million, before deduction of deferred tax of SEK 27 million. The properties are fully leased to DSV Road AB with a remaining lease term for each asset of 10 years. The leasable area amounts to approximately 41,500 sqm.

Logistea is expanding its property portfolio and has today closed the acquisition of the properties Karlstad Bleket 1, Gävle Sörby Urfjäll 24:3, Skara Lertaget 1, Växjö Pantern 1, Östersund Långtradaren 4 and the site leasehold to the property Halmstad Filen 8 through the acquisition of the property-owning companies. All six assets are cross-dock terminals well located in each sub-market and built-to-suit for the tenant's logistics operations, including temperature-controlled facilities in parts of the portfolio. The assets are of similar size and range from approximately 7,000 sqm to 8,300 sqm. The annual rental income amounts to approximately SEK 42 million and all leases are triple net. Closing of Växjö Pantern 1 was subject to customary regulatory approval from ISP, which was obtained in end of March 2026.

The transaction is financed with bank loans and available funds.

For further information, please contact

Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO & CIO

anders.nordvall@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short names LOGI A and LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

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