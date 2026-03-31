Hilbert Group Publishes Year-End Report For 2025

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

The fourth quarter 2025

(compared to fourth quarter 2024)

Revenues amounted to KSEK 61,374.7 (KSEK 42,191.1)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totalled KSEK -118,858.8 (KSEK -15,888.4)

Results for the period were KSEK -113,061.8 (KSEK -5,991.6)

Net Cash flow from operating activities amounted to KSEK -12,499.5 (KSEK -10,549.9)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -1.06 (SEK -0.03)

Full year January - December 2025

(compared to full year 2024)

Revenues amounted to KSEK 204,139.1 (KSEK 112,977.5)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled KSEK -170,213.1 (KSEK -49,718.6)

Results for the period were KSEK -218,289.8 (KSEK -43,329.3)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to KSEK -81,577.1 (KSEK -36,650.8)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -2.64 (SEK -0.60)

HILBERT GROUP FINANCIAL REPORTS CAN BE FOUND HERE .

A VIDEO PRESENTATION OF THE Q4 2025 REPORT AND THE BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR HILBERT GROUP CAN BE FOUND HERE .

Highlights from the CEO's address:

Transformational Year & Platform Shift

2025 marked a strategic inflection point, with three acquisitions (Liberty Road Capital, Nordark, Enigma) repositioning Hilbert into an integrated digital financial services platform.

Institutional Validation & Growth

Capital commitments secured from a $25bn allocator and a leading sovereign wealth fund, with a growing pipeline of ~ $300m in institutional capital.

Revenue & AUM Growth

Q4 revenue increased +45.5% YoY, with full-year revenue of KSEK 204.1m and total AUM approaching $400m (note that the USD equivalent AUM fluctuates with the Bitcoin price).

Proven Performance in Volatile Markets

Basis+ USD returned +29.26% net for full-year 2025. Basis+ BTC returned +20.19% net in Bitcoin terms. The strategies have seen continued strong risk-adjusted returns into 2026 despite significant market drawdowns.

Clear Path to Scalable Growth

Three synergistic pillars - Asset Management, Banking & Lending (Nordark), and On-chain Finance - now positioned to drive the next phase of institutional expansion.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

This information is information that Hilbert Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-31 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

HILBERT Q4 25 Final

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-publishes-year-end-report-for-2025-1153546