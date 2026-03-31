Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment Interim Report Q4 2025

Stockholm, Sweden (March 31, 2025) - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) today released its year-end report for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Delivering Our Roadmap While Rebuilding Our Foundations

Fourth quarter, Oct-Dec 2025 (Compared to Oct-Dec 2024)

Net sales amounted to 17.8 (25.5) MEUR.

Gross margin amounted to 22 (31)%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -0.0 (3.7) MEUR.

Earnings per share amounted to -1.30 (-0.09) MEUR.

Cash flow from operations amounted to -0.1 (8.1) MEUR.

The number of employees stood at 98 (124) at the end of the period.

Discussions have continued with our financial partners, and the Company is still depending on additional financing to support its business activities going forward. During the quarter, the Company entered into a Restructuring Term Sheet to secure for long-term capital structure and Group reorganization. Gross margin amounted to 22 (24)%.

Full year, Jan-Dec 2025 (Compared to Jan-Dec 2024)

Net sales amounted to 62.1 (80.0) MEUR.

Gross margin amounted to 25 (30)%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 1.4 (6.8) MEUR.

Earnings per share amounted to -1.82 (-0.53) EUR.

Cash flow from operations amounted to 2.0 (17.0) MEUR.

Key Performance Indicators Q4 2025

KEUR 2025-10-01

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Net Sales 17 844 25 467 62 050 79 936 Share of revenue derived from Owned IP 5% 6% 6% 10% Gross margin % 22% 31% 25% 30% Adjusted EBITDA -10 3 658 1 434 6 763 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 0% 14% 2% 8% EBITDA -659 12 663 -1 204 17 829 EBITDA Margin -4% 50% -2% 22% Adjusted EBIT -8 331 -300 -20 559 -16 996 Adjusted EBIT Margin % -47% -1% -33% -21% EBIT -64 015 -4 512 -78 234 -19 146 EBIT Margin % -359% -18% -126% -24% Total Headcount 98 124 98 124

This information is information that Maximum Entertainment is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-31 07:30 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Benjaminson, Chairman of the Board

E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 70 666 93 88

Philippe Cohen, CEO

E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98



For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser

Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.