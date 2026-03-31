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WKN: 897914 | ISIN: US23918K1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TRL
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 15:19
135,20 Euro
+1,65 % +2,20
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DAVITA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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133,35134,6014:55
133,35134,6014:55
ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2026 14:38 Uhr
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DaVita: Home Dialysis in Rural America: A Story of Indigenous Health & Access

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Home dialysis is transforming kidney care in the remote landscapes of the American Southwest. In this documentary, we explore how DaVita care teams are helping to address geographic barriers by serving patients living on the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation through life-sustaining dialysis treatment right from their own homes.

In this video:

  • Hear powerful stories from patients like Lisa and Nobert, who share how home dialysis (including peritoneal dialysis) has given them their freedom back. Learn how treating at home can offer eligible patients more flexibility and potentially improve quality of life on dialysis, even in areas with limited infrastructure.

  • See how culturally informed care and strong provider-patient relationships are bridging the gap in rural healthcare access. This story highlights the delivery of compassionate, high-quality end-stage kidney disease support to underserved communities.

This is a new blueprint for Indigenous health: delivering personalized care by meeting patients exactly where they are.

*Service provider and modality selection are choices made exclusively between the patient and nephrologist. DaVita defers to the nephrologist to prescribe treatment type, frequency, medications, and access placement on a patient-by-patient basis.

Learn more about kidney care and home dialysis options.
Explore more DaVita stories and perspectives on kidney care.

Find more stories and multimedia from DaVita at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DaVita
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/home-dialysis-in-rural-america-a-story-of-indigenous-health-and-acces-1153581

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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