Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Snapshot Recipes App to Be Featured on "Wellness Unmasked" With Dr. Nicole Saphier, Reaching Over 238K Monthly Listeners

AI-Powered Recipe App Aligns With National Media Physician to Reach Health-Conscious Audience Through Targeted Podcast Placement

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("the Company") today announced that its AI-powered mobile application, Snapshot Recipes, is scheduled to be featured through paid advertising placements on the health and wellness-focused podcast "Wellness Unmasked," hosted by physician and nationally recognized media contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier, with the campaign expected to begin on April 7, 2026.

"This campaign represents a highly strategic alignment for Snapshot Recipes, as we continue to position the platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, nutrition, and everyday lifestyle convenience," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Dr. Saphier's credibility within the medical and wellness community, combined with the podcast's engaged and health-conscious audience, creates an ideal environment to introduce our technology to users who value both convenience and informed dietary choices. We believe this initiative supports our broader vision of expanding Snapshot Recipes into a widely recognized consumer brand."

Dr. Saphier is a board-certified radiologist and a frequent contributor and guest host across major national media platforms, including regular appearances on Fox News Channel programming such as Fox & Friends, Outnumbered, and The Five, as well as hosting segments on Fox Nation. Her established presence in health and wellness media provides a strong platform for reaching a medically informed and health-conscious audience.

The "Wellness Unmasked" podcast recently recorded over 238,000 downloads in the past month, offering Snapshot Recipes access to a highly engaged listener base aligned with the app's core focus on nutrition, dietary awareness, and healthier lifestyle choices.

This strategic placement is designed to reinforce Snapshot Recipes' positioning within the growing food technology and wellness sectors, while introducing its AI-powered capabilities to an audience actively seeking practical, health-focused solutions.

Snapshot Recipes enables users to generate customized meals based on available ingredients, dietary preferences, or desired dishes-delivering complete recipes that include:

Step-by-step cooking instructions

Visually rendered dish images

Seasoning and preparation guidance

Comprehensive nutrition facts for informed decision-making

By highlighting its nutrition-focused features within a medically aligned media environment, the Company believes this campaign may support increased user engagement and conversion potential among health-conscious consumers.

The "Wellness Unmasked" placement represents a targeted marketing initiative designed to:

Reach a trusted, medically informed audience

Strengthen brand credibility within the wellness space

Align with nutrition-focused consumer interests

Expand awareness among users seeking healthier meal solutions

Support broader adoption of AI-driven food technology

The advertising placements referenced herein are paid media engagements. Dr. Nicole Saphier and associated media platforms are not endorsing or sponsoring Snapshot Recipes.

About Snapshot Recipes

Snapshot Recipes is an advanced AI-powered mobile application available on both iOS and Android that transforms how users discover and create meals by generating unlimited, fully customized recipes in seconds. Users can simply snap a photo of their available ingredients, upload an image of a meal they want to recreate, or type in a desired dish, and the platform instantly produces a complete recipe featuring a visually rendered dish image, step-by-step cooking instructions, seasoning recommendations, and comprehensive nutrition facts.

The app also allows users to save and share recipes, creating a personalized and interactive cooking experience. By combining artificial intelligence with real-world convenience, Snapshot Recipes eliminates guesswork, reduces food waste, and introduces a dynamic, next-generation approach to meal creation within the evolving food technology sector.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is an emerging technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative AI-driven applications across lifestyle, wellness, and consumer markets, with Snapshot Recipes representing its first major consumer-facing platform.

The Company also operates a portfolio of subsidiaries, including Infinite Auctions, an online marketplace specializing in high-end sports memorabilia and collectibles, and Real Game Used (RGU), a proprietary authentication platform leveraging advanced methodologies, including AI-driven image analysis, to verify game-used memorabilia.

Through the integration of artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and strategic marketing initiatives, Medical Care Technologies is positioning itself for scalable growth while expanding its presence across both consumer technology and high-value asset markets.

Contact Information

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@snapshotrecipesapp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/snapshotrecipesapp/

App Landing Page: https://snapshotrecipes.app/

Company Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

1910 S Stapley Drive

Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

www.mdcestock.com

+1 480-645-0750

noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, marketing initiatives, user adoption, and business development. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact results include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the effectiveness of marketing efforts, user engagement, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/snapshot-recipes-app-to-be-featured-on-%22wellness-unmasked%22-with-dr.-n-1152898