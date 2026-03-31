On November 5, 2025, the shares in Maximum Entertainment AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

Yesterday, March 30, 2026, the Company disclosed that its board of directors had prepared a balance sheet for liquidation purposes, which shows that the equity of the Company is below half of the registered share capital and that the board of directors will convene a first control general meeting.

According to item 6.3.1 (h) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: Maximum Entertainment AB Short name: MAXENT B ISIN code: SE0011725506

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.