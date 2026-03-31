Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a Tier-1 partner to aircraft manufacturers, announces the termination of the liquidity agreement previously operated by Gilbert Dupont and the implementation of a new liquidity agreement with NATIXIS ODDO BHF.

As of March 31, 2026, Gilbert Dupont terminated the liquidity agreement entrusted to it by LATECOERE on July 2, 2012.

At the termination date of this agreement, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account held:

518,757 shares

14,259.52 euros

It is recalled that at the time of the last half-yearly report on December 31, 2025, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account held:

631,521 shares

11,388.85 euros

When the initial agreement with Gilbert Dupont was set up, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account held:

11,631 shares

156,565.50 euros

LATECOERE (ISIN Code: FR001400JY13, Ticker: LAT), announces that it has entrusted NATIXIS ODDO BHF SCA, as from April 1, 2026, and for a one-year period renewable by tacit agreement, with the implementation of a liquidity and market monitoring agreement relating to its ordinary shares.

This agreement has been established in accordance with applicable regulatory framework, and in particular AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 and complies with the French Financial Markets Association (AMAFI) Code of Conduct.

Under this agreement, NATIXIS ODDO BHF SCA will ensure market making activities for LATECOERE's shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The resources allocated to its implementation of this agreement are as follows:

518,757 shares

14,259.52 euros

This new agreement may be suspended:

In the cases provided for in Article 5 of Chapter II of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021

If the share is traded outside the intervention thresholds authorised by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Or, at LATECOERE's request, under its responsibility.

Furthermore, the agreement may be terminated by LATECOERE at any time and without notice, or by NATIXIS ODDO BHF SCA with two weeks' notice.

About Latecoere

A Tier-1 partner to major aerospace manufacturers (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world.

The Group operates across all segments of the industry (commercial, regional, business aviation, defense), throughout the entire product lifecycle, primarily in four business areas:

Aerostructures : doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods; Interconnection Systems : wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches;

: wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches; Services and special products : customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems;

: customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems; Space: electrical harnesses and sub-assemblies for satellites, launchers, and space vehicles.

Latecoere operates close to its customers through facilities in 13 countries, organized into two regions: EMEA-Asia on one side, and the Americas on the other. In 2024, the Group employed more than 5,000 people and generated revenue of €705.8 million.

Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B

ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

www.latecoere.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331029197/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Thierry Mahé, Group Communications Director

+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85

LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero



Investor Relations

mandataires-ag-latecoere@latecoere.aero