Helio Corporation: Building the Moon's Future: Helio Positioned at the Center of America's Lunar Strategy for the Dawn of the Artemis Era

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTC:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced that the Administration's proposed NASA budget rebalancing, despite an overall reduction, significantly strengthens investment in lunar exploration and infrastructure. This shift directly aligns with Helio's core areas of engagement and is expected to drive increased participation in high-profile lunar missions, reinforcing the Company's position within one of the fastest-growing segments of the space economy.

On April 3, the White House released its preliminary Fiscal Year 2027 (FY2027) budget proposal outlining a streamlined NASA topline while prioritizing human lunar exploration, surface systems, and long-term infrastructure on the Moon. Notably, funding remains concentrated on the Artemis program and expands across key components including commercial lunar landers, robotic precursor missions, habitats, and transportation systems-areas where Helio is actively contributing and developing mission-critical technologies.

This strategic emphasis reflects a broader geopolitical and economic reality: a renewed global race to establish a sustained presence at the Moon's South Pole, where water ice resources are expected to enable life support systems and fuel production. As the United States advances its Artemis-led strategy in parallel with international competitors, investment is increasingly focused on scalable infrastructure and commercial partnerships capable of supporting long-duration lunar operations.

Under the proposal, NASA's budget would total approximately $18.8 billion, representing a reduction from prior levels. However, exploration programs, particularly those tied to Artemis, would see expanded support, with approximately $8.5 billion allocated to advance lunar missions. Additional funding is expected to accelerate the cadence of commercial robotic landers and enable the development of critical surface systems. The Administration has also proposed redirecting certain previously allocated funds toward lunar base development, further concentrating resources on near-term mission execution.

Helio's portfolio is directly aligned with these priorities across three primary mission categories: Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS), Artemis program contributions, and privately funded lunar missions. The Company has developed and deployed flight-qualified hardware and payloads supporting multiple CLPS missions, is contributing to Artemis missions including Artemis IV, and continues to build systems for commercial lunar customers. These capabilities position Helio at the center of America's lunar strategy, enabling scalable, long-duration lunar operations and infrastructure critical to sustained activity on and around the Moon-priorities consistently emphasized across multiple budget cycles and policy initiatives.

"While the current federal budget process is still in its early stages, the Administration's proposal reinforces a trend we have seen for several years: lunar exploration and infrastructure remain foundational to U.S. space strategy," said Gregory Delory, CTO, Helio Corporation. "Helio's work is purpose-built for that environment. Our lunar initiatives are designed to be durable across political cycles and resilient under a range of budget scenarios. Our technologies and mission focus are aligned with the programs receiving the highest levels of investment, and we are well positioned to scale alongside the growing demand for lunar capabilities."

Importantly, the proposed FY2027 budget remains subject to Congressional review, amendment, and approval. Similar reductions proposed in prior years were ultimately rejected by Congress, with final appropriations maintaining or increasing NASA funding levels. Regardless of final appropriations outcomes, Helio continues to see strong momentum behind lunar development efforts driven by bipartisan support, national strategic priorities, and the expanding role of commercial partners.

Helio will continue to advance its partnerships and technologies supporting lunar missions as the United States moves toward establishing a sustained human presence on the Moon and building the infrastructure necessary for the next phase of space development.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/building-the-moons-future-helio-positioned-at-the-center-of-amer-1155038