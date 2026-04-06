Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE's Snapshot Recipes App Scales Marketing Strategy Beyond Initial Podcast Deals with Expanded iHeart Campaign

New iHeart podcast campaign builds on previously announced shows, targeting over 1 million additional impressions across dozens of top-tier podcast programs.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("the Company") today announced the expansion of its coordinated podcast marketing campaign to drive user adoption and engagement for its AI-powered mobile application, Snapshot Recipes.

The expanded campaign extends beyond previously announced agreements with "Sibling Revelry" with Kate Hudson, "Wellness Unmasked" with Dr. Nicole Saphier, and "Native Land Pod" with Angela Rye, and now includes a broader rollout across the iHeart podcast network.

These commercial placements are expected to span dozens of top-tier podcasts across food, diet, wellness, entertainment, and commentary categories, delivering repeated exposure across diverse, highly engaged audiences.

The Company estimates this marketing initiative alone has the potential to generate over 1,000,000 impressions over a three-month period, representing a significant step in scaling early-stage brand awareness and user acquisition efforts.

"This expanded campaign represents a coordinated and scalable marketing rollout designed to drive consistent exposure and measurable results," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "By extending beyond our initial podcast agreements and into a broader network of high-quality shows, we are positioning Snapshot Recipes to reach a wide audience while gathering performance data to optimize future campaigns."

The initiative marks the Company's transition into an active user acquisition phase, with a focus on:

Increasing app downloads across iOS and Android platforms

Driving user engagement and subscription conversion

Building early-stage brand recognition at scale

Generating measurable marketing data for ongoing optimization

About Snapshot Recipes (www.snapshotrecipes.app)

Snapshot Recipes is an advanced AI-powered mobile application available on both iOS and Android that transforms how users discover, create, and organize meals.

The platform allows users to:

Generate unlimited recipes instantly by typing in any food or drink

Snap a photo of available ingredients to create customized meals

Upload saved images or screenshots of dishes to recreate recipes

Automatically save and organize recipes into a smart, self-categorizing cookbook

Create interactive, shareable grocery lists with one tap

Access personalized and trending meal ideas

Each recipe includes step-by-step instructions, ingredient breakdowns, seasoning guidance, and nutrition insights, delivering a seamless, all-in-one cooking experience.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is an emerging technology company focused on the development and commercialization of AI-driven applications across lifestyle, wellness, and consumer markets.

Snapshot Recipes represents the Company's first major consumer-facing platform, supported by a growing portfolio that includes Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used (RGU).

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S Stapley Drive

Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

+1 480-645-0750

noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

www.mdcestock.com

https://snapshotrecipes.app/

https://www.instagram.com/snapshotrecipesapp/

https://www.tiktok.com/@snapshotrecipesapp

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding marketing initiatives, projected impressions, user adoption, and business growth. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact results include, but are not limited to, market conditions, campaign effectiveness, user engagement, and execution of the Company's strategy. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdces-snapshot-recipes-app-scales-marketing-strategy-beyond-initial-p-1155043