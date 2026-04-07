

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - ING GROUP N.V. (ING, INGA.AS, INN1.DE, 1INGA.MI), a major Dutch banking and financial services provider, said on Tuesday that it has terminated the deal to sell ING Bank (Eurasia) JSC to Global Development JSC, as announced on January 28, 2025.



'The decision follows our assessment that there currently is no realistic expectation that the buyer will obtain the necessary approvals. Our position remains unchanged: we see no future for ING in Russia and remain focused on ending our activities in the Russian market,' the company said.



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