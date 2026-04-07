SolTech Energy Sweden AB: NP Gruppen signs new framework agreement with SISAB - value of SEK 60-80 million

Soltech's subsidiary, the roofing company NP Gruppen, has signed a new framework agreement with the municipal property company SISAB (Skolfastigheter i Stockholm AB), which owns and manages approximately 600 properties where around 200,000 children, young people and adults spend time daily. The framework agreement runs for four years* and covers roof contracts, roof service and ongoing roof maintenance at SISAB's preschools, primary schools and upper secondary schools in the City of Stockholm and has an estimated value of approximately SEK 60-80 million.

NP Gruppen has a history that spans over five decades. The offering includes both roofing and façade contracts and the company is particularly strong in roofing, waterproofing, sheet metal work, roof painting, service and maintenance. They work on all types of roofs and have a strong focus on quality, competence, long-term customer relationships and framework agreements. With a clear position as an established roofing company with extensive experience, NP Gruppen is an important part of the Soltech Group.

The new framework agreement means that NP Gruppen will have ongoing responsibility for roofing, maintenance and roof safety on SISAB's school and preschool buildings in Stockholm Municipality over a four-year period, properties where quality, safety and continuity are prioritised.

"This framework agreement is strategically important to us. SISAB is one of Stockholm's largest and most significant property owners, and to once again have their confidence in a new contract period is strong proof that our quality, competence and our long-term way of working are appreciated. Our offer in roofing and roofing service is based on solid experience, professional skills and a strong service organization. Now we look forward to contributing to safe and well-functioning school properties in the future," says Niklas Hofsten, CEO of NP Gruppen.

* The agreement is 2+1+1 years and is automatically extended by one year at a time after the initial two years

For more information contact:

Samuel Lakén, PR Lead, Soltech Energy Sweden

E-mail: samuel.laken@soltechenergy.com

Phone: +46 73- 705 69 61

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

Image Attachments

Pressbild