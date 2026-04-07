Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Builds on Strong Annual Results as Snapshot Recipes iHeart Podcast Campaign Goes Live Today

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("the Company") today provided an update as its previously announced podcast marketing campaign for Snapshot Recipes officially goes live today, marking a continued step forward following the Company's recently reported strong annual results.

After delivering solid annual performance across its business segments, the Company is now executing on its growth strategy with the rollout of a coordinated marketing initiative designed to expand brand awareness and support user acquisition.

As of today, Snapshot Recipes is being featured across multiple high-profile podcasts distributed through the iHeartRadio network, including:

"Sibling Revelry" with Kate Hudson

"Native Land Pod" with Angela Rye

"Wellness Unmasked" with Dr. Nicole Saphier

These placements represent the active phase of a broader, multi-show podcast strategy, providing repeated exposure across food, wellness, lifestyle, and entertainment audiences.

"We are excited to move from planning into execution," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Following our recent annual results, this marks a continuation of our momentum as we begin actively deploying our marketing strategy to expand reach, drive engagement, and build long-term value."

The Company expects this campaign to:

Increase app downloads across iOS and Android platforms

Expand brand visibility across multiple audience segments

Support user engagement and subscription growth

Generate measurable data to refine and optimize future marketing efforts

This transition reflects the Company's progression into an active user acquisition phase, aligning operational performance with scalable marketing execution.

About Snapshot Recipes (www.snapshotrecipes.app)

Snapshot Recipes is an advanced AI-powered mobile application available on both iOS and Android that transforms how users discover, create, and organize meals.

The platform allows users to:

Generate unlimited recipes instantly by typing in any food or drink

Snap a photo of available ingredients to create customized meals

Upload saved images or screenshots of dishes to recreate recipes

Automatically save and organize recipes into a smart, self-categorizing cookbook

Create interactive, shareable grocery lists with one tap

Each recipe includes step-by-step instructions, ingredient breakdowns, seasoning guidance, and nutrition insights, delivering a seamless, all-in-one cooking experience.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is an emerging technology company focused on the development and commercialization of AI-driven applications across lifestyle, wellness, and consumer markets.

The Company operates a portfolio of subsidiaries, including Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used (RGU), while continuing to expand its presence in the consumer technology sector through platforms such as Snapshot Recipes.

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S Stapley Drive

Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

+1 480-645-0750

noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

www.mdcestock.com

https://snapshotrecipes.app/

https://www.instagram.com/snapshotrecipesapp/

https://www.tiktok.com/@snapshotrecipesapp

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding marketing initiatives, user adoption, and business growth. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact results include, but are not limited to, market conditions, campaign effectiveness, user engagement, and execution of the Company's strategy. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-builds-on-strong-annual-results-as-snapshot-1155481