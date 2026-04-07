Maximum Entertainment AB: Statement regarding the public cash offer from Olivine Holdings, LLC to the shareholders of Maximum Entertainment AB

Stockholm, Sweden (April 7, 2026) - Olivine Holdings, LLC has today announced a cash takeover bid to the shareholders of Maximum Entertainment AB ("Maximum Entertainment") to tender all shares in Maximum Entertainment to Olivine Holdings, LLC for SEK 0.30 per share, regardless of share class (the "Offer").



The Board of Directors of Maximum Entertainment will now evaluate the Offer in accordance with applicable rules and with regard to the interests of all shareholders. The Board of Directors intends to publish its formal recommendation to shareholders within the prescribed time, i.e., no later than two weeks before the end of the acceptance period (currently expected to be 19 May 2026 according to the offeror's preliminary timeline).

Link to the offer: https://mfn.se/a/olivineholdings/olivine-holdings-llc-offentliggor-ett-kontanterbjudande-till-aktieagarna-i-maximum-entertainment-ab, www.OH-Offer.com

For more information, please contact:

Jan Benjaminson, Chairman of the Board

E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 70 666 93 88

Philippe Cohen, CEO

E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98



For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser

Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.