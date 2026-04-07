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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
07.04.26 | 09:30
5,028 Euro
+1,78 % +0,088
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9375,01018:15
4,9335,01218:12
PR Newswire
07.04.2026 17:54 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07

7 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 300,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 431.603p. The highest price paid per share was 439.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 427.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0396% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 551,142,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 757,276,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

462

428.800

16:26:31

1128

428.800

16:26:31

1469

428.800

16:26:31

891

428.800

16:26:31

245

428.800

16:26:31

886

428.800

16:26:31

1197

428.800

16:26:31

833

428.800

16:25:32

918

428.900

16:25:32

755

428.600

16:25:13

392

428.800

16:24:28

519

428.800

16:24:28

1002

428.900

16:23:57

322

428.900

16:23:57

583

428.900

16:23:57

93

428.900

16:23:56

819

429.000

16:23:45

1927

429.000

16:23:45

1172

428.900

16:21:33

189

428.900

16:21:32

957

429.100

16:20:31

964

429.200

16:19:16

582

429.200

16:19:16

310

429.200

16:19:15

218

429.200

16:19:15

703

429.200

16:19:02

106

429.000

16:17:43

508

429.000

16:17:43

304

429.000

16:17:43

931

429.100

16:17:36

907

429.100

16:17:36

926

429.000

16:16:34

1560

428.000

16:15:43

815

428.200

16:15:42

1093

428.200

16:15:42

581

428.200

16:15:42

1034

428.300

16:15:16

4132

428.300

16:15:16

824

428.300

16:15:16

655

428.300

16:15:00

319

428.300

16:15:00

946

428.000

16:14:31

1245

428.000

16:14:31

551

428.000

16:14:31

1648

428.000

16:14:11

988

428.100

16:14:06

1279

428.100

16:14:06

1242

428.200

16:12:43

45

428.300

16:12:43

154

428.300

16:12:43

320

428.300

16:12:43

354

428.300

16:11:43

600

428.300

16:11:19

701

428.900

16:09:33

309

428.900

16:09:33

850

428.900

16:08:53

965

428.900

16:08:31

824

428.500

16:07:18

205

428.400

16:06:43

206

428.400

16:06:33

861

428.300

16:05:58

999

427.900

16:04:54

136

428.300

16:04:33

210

428.300

16:04:33

1

428.300

16:04:33

122

428.300

16:04:33

953

428.000

16:04:15

964

428.700

16:04:00

1276

428.200

16:03:50

822

427.500

16:02:23

857

427.700

16:02:23

860

428.100

16:00:50

1011

428.100

15:59:27

903

428.800

15:58:40

816

429.000

15:58:23

1

429.000

15:58:23

816

429.000

15:58:23

283

428.700

15:57:41

850

428.900

15:57:31

249

429.000

15:55:04

573

429.000

15:54:34

993

429.400

15:54:29

948

429.400

15:54:29

1131

429.400

15:54:02

1131

429.400

15:54:02

302

429.400

15:54:02

941

429.700

15:50:23

33

429.700

15:50:23

869

430.000

15:50:22

890

430.000

15:50:22

927

430.000

15:48:10

864

430.200

15:47:01

618

430.700

15:46:31

377

430.700

15:46:25

485

430.500

15:45:37

461

430.500

15:45:35

26

430.500

15:45:35

977

430.100

15:44:33

891

429.500

15:42:43

800

429.800

15:42:25

177

429.800

15:42:25

978

430.100

15:42:24

1011

429.700

15:41:30

1049

430.100

15:39:37

898

430.200

15:39:37

57

430.200

15:38:47

820

430.200

15:38:47

941

430.200

15:38:47

435

430.400

15:38:06

506

430.400

15:38:05

29

429.700

15:35:55

869

429.700

15:35:55

695

429.700

15:35:31

262

429.700

15:35:16

977

429.700

15:34:42

881

429.900

15:34:42

1263

430.200

15:34:42

932

430.200

15:31:06

900

430.300

15:31:06

882

430.300

15:30:34

1012

430.300

15:30:34

122

430.300

15:30:34

629

430.300

15:30:34

119

430.300

15:30:04

158

430.300

15:29:46

451

430.300

15:27:27

449

430.300

15:27:27

859

430.300

15:25:38

1252

430.300

15:25:38

1506

429.800

15:21:57

916

429.700

15:21:57

1011

430.100

15:20:37

837

430.100

15:20:37

814

429.900

15:18:54

848

429.900

15:18:54

1008

429.700

15:15:42

844

430.000

15:14:43

826

430.100

15:12:59

1071

430.400

15:12:54

27

430.100

15:11:43

330

430.100

15:11:43

979

430.400

15:09:43

996

430.600

15:09:43

1007

430.600

15:05:32

990

430.800

15:05:13

996

431.000

15:03:43

939

431.000

15:03:42

882

431.100

15:02:13

446

431.300

15:00:52

559

431.300

15:00:52

953

431.600

15:00:19

916

431.800

14:59:59

885

431.800

14:59:59

382

432.000

14:59:42

124

432.000

14:59:17

347

432.000

14:59:17

922

432.100

14:55:30

1011

432.100

14:55:30

844

432.100

14:55:30

1072

432.400

14:54:32

1505

432.300

14:54:32

85

432.300

14:54:32

1364

430.800

14:51:51

941

430.900

14:51:51

1011

431.100

14:51:48

343

431.300

14:51:48

2

431.300

14:51:48

130

431.200

14:51:48

1061

430.800

14:50:10

958

430.800

14:50:10

928

430.400

14:49:13

1421

430.400

14:48:52

113

430.400

14:48:52

43

430.100

14:48:41

826

429.400

14:47:51

868

429.700

14:47:45

973

429.900

14:47:45

898

429.700

14:46:03

911

429.700

14:46:03

1299

430.100

14:45:03

1050

430.100

14:45:03

156

429.400

14:43:19

960

428.600

14:40:52

836

428.900

14:40:04

1006

429.400

14:38:59

1007

429.700

14:37:58

923

430.000

14:37:56

842

430.100

14:37:18

941

429.700

14:35:53

21

430.300

14:33:52

46

430.300

14:33:52

900

430.300

14:33:52

505

430.200

14:33:52

577

430.200

14:33:52

965

430.300

14:33:52

944

430.300

14:33:51

950

430.300

14:31:28

1006

430.700

14:31:20

197

430.300

14:30:19

886

430.300

14:30:19

886

430.400

14:30:19

1043

430.700

14:29:02

924

431.000

14:27:45

578

431.100

14:27:45

346

431.100

14:27:45

4

431.100

14:27:33

192

431.500

14:24:32

699

431.500

14:24:32

222

431.500

14:24:32

737

431.400

14:24:32

963

431.400

14:24:32

127

431.400

14:24:32

812

431.700

14:23:35

780

430.200

14:17:29

41

430.200

14:17:29

996

430.300

14:17:13

947

430.100

14:14:33

922

429.900

14:09:04

463

429.900

14:09:04

1000

429.900

14:09:04

1040

430.200

14:07:41

900

430.300

14:05:04

314

430.300

14:04:33

761

430.300

14:04:33

858

429.000

14:01:00

970

429.700

13:57:50

951

429.700

13:57:50

842

430.300

13:56:55

25

430.300

13:56:55

390

430.300

13:56:55

611

430.300

13:56:54

906

430.700

13:55:08

523

431.300

13:48:25

325

431.300

13:48:25

817

431.300

13:48:25

45

431.300

13:48:25

1225

431.800

13:46:11

931

431.800

13:41:31

918

432.200

13:40:52

895

432.600

13:38:20

959

433.000

13:38:20

924

433.000

13:38:20

1357

433.300

13:33:13

1001

433.300

13:33:13

362

433.300

13:33:13

708

433.200

13:31:43

176

433.200

13:31:43

932

433.000

13:25:01

857

433.000

13:25:01

1015

433.000

13:25:01

1201

433.500

13:23:43

953

433.800

13:21:13

907

433.900

13:21:13

189

433.900

13:21:13

854

433.400

13:16:18

217

433.700

13:13:17

599

433.700

13:13:17

814

433.700

13:13:17

860

433.500

13:06:44

818

433.600

13:06:44

151

433.600

13:06:44

981

433.200

13:03:33

931

433.400

13:00:56

144

433.600

12:56:25

860

433.600

12:56:25

1641

433.600

12:56:25

847

433.800

12:53:01

220

433.100

12:51:51

820

433.100

12:51:51

1249

432.800

12:48:59

976

433.500

12:46:31

582

433.800

12:46:31

140

433.800

12:42:08

1091

433.800

12:42:08

1126

433.900

12:42:08

900

433.800

12:39:38

1470

434.400

12:37:56

1085

434.200

12:33:07

884

433.800

12:29:25

826

434.100

12:25:10

1198

434.200

12:25:02

1001

434.400

12:15:46

849

433.800

12:10:39

623

433.900

12:09:01

222

433.900

12:09:01

9

433.900

12:08:29

986

434.100

12:05:41

950

434.400

12:04:33

868

434.100

12:02:03

977

434.500

11:59:18

932

434.800

11:55:14

953

434.800

11:52:34

4

434.800

11:52:23

853

434.900

11:50:25

918

435.300

11:46:17

873

435.300

11:46:17

1011

435.700

11:40:21

186

436.000

11:37:46

735

436.000

11:37:46

984

436.000

11:34:37

929

436.200

11:34:10

277

436.700

11:25:26

159

436.600

11:25:26

530

436.600

11:25:26

872

436.700

11:25:26

957

436.700

11:25:25

2101

436.700

11:25:25

452

436.700

11:25:25

396

434.100

11:09:29

276

434.100

11:09:29

235

434.100

11:09:29

332

434.300

11:09:27

548

434.100

11:09:27

470

434.100

11:09:27

526

434.100

11:09:27

272

434.300

11:09:26

548

434.200

11:09:26

77

434.000

11:09:26

10

434.000

11:09:26

975

434.300

11:09:24

916

434.300

11:09:24

978

434.700

11:02:40

896

435.000

10:59:26

906

435.700

10:54:31

997

436.100

10:49:50

920

436.100

10:49:50

712

436.000

10:48:14

994

436.500

10:43:38

888

438.000

10:34:41

818

438.300

10:34:32

956

437.600

10:30:40

267

438.200

10:28:05

580

438.200

10:28:05

976

437.900

10:25:37

896

438.200

10:25:16

405

438.700

10:19:54

508

438.700

10:18:51

461

439.000

10:14:35

524

439.000

10:14:35

967

439.000

10:14:35

1225

439.100

10:14:00

1007

438.900

10:04:00

904

438.300

09:59:41

822

438.300

09:59:41

824

438.300

09:59:41

885

437.200

09:46:45

144

437.200

09:43:00

691

437.200

09:43:00

1031

437.600

09:41:21

851

437.900

09:40:17

1035

438.200

09:36:10

1048

438.100

09:34:01

123

438.200

09:32:50

859

438.200

09:32:28

741

438.100

09:31:03

968

436.500

09:25:24

973

436.500

09:25:24

709

435.000

09:13:38

200

435.000

09:13:38

1213

435.000

09:13:38

830

434.000

09:03:55

882

434.200

09:03:10

991

433.400

09:01:10

952

433.500

09:00:04

826

433.500

09:00:04

908

432.800

08:59:01

856

432.200

08:56:16

157

432.800

08:51:55

836

432.800

08:51:55

63

432.800

08:51:55

1532

433.000

08:51:55

530

433.200

08:51:55

813

431.200

08:34:53

425

431.200

08:34:53

467

431.200

08:34:53

881

431.500

08:34:42

970

431.700

08:32:59

951

431.700

08:26:18

882

432.200

08:25:15

787

432.200

08:25:15

42

432.200

08:25:15

523

432.400

08:24:59

385

432.400

08:24:59

955

432.200

08:24:12

941

431.500

08:18:44

941

431.600

08:18:44

760

431.800

08:16:06

244

431.800

08:16:06

1061

429.200

08:13:01

823

429.500

08:13:01

1281

429.700

08:13:01

1259

428.600

08:09:59

1100

428.800

08:09:49

936

428.000

08:06:17

931

428.000

08:06:17

973

429.200

08:02:22

973

429.700

08:02:02

956

430.300

08:02:02

842

430.300

08:02:02

898

430.700

08:02:02

© 2026 PR Newswire
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