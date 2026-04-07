Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07
7 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 300,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 431.603p. The highest price paid per share was 439.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 427.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0396% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 551,142,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 757,276,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
462
428.800
16:26:31
1128
428.800
16:26:31
1469
428.800
16:26:31
891
428.800
16:26:31
245
428.800
16:26:31
886
428.800
16:26:31
1197
428.800
16:26:31
833
428.800
16:25:32
918
428.900
16:25:32
755
428.600
16:25:13
392
428.800
16:24:28
519
428.800
16:24:28
1002
428.900
16:23:57
322
428.900
16:23:57
583
428.900
16:23:57
93
428.900
16:23:56
819
429.000
16:23:45
1927
429.000
16:23:45
1172
428.900
16:21:33
189
428.900
16:21:32
957
429.100
16:20:31
964
429.200
16:19:16
582
429.200
16:19:16
310
429.200
16:19:15
218
429.200
16:19:15
703
429.200
16:19:02
106
429.000
16:17:43
508
429.000
16:17:43
304
429.000
16:17:43
931
429.100
16:17:36
907
429.100
16:17:36
926
429.000
16:16:34
1560
428.000
16:15:43
815
428.200
16:15:42
1093
428.200
16:15:42
581
428.200
16:15:42
1034
428.300
16:15:16
4132
428.300
16:15:16
824
428.300
16:15:16
655
428.300
16:15:00
319
428.300
16:15:00
946
428.000
16:14:31
1245
428.000
16:14:31
551
428.000
16:14:31
1648
428.000
16:14:11
988
428.100
16:14:06
1279
428.100
16:14:06
1242
428.200
16:12:43
45
428.300
16:12:43
154
428.300
16:12:43
320
428.300
16:12:43
354
428.300
16:11:43
600
428.300
16:11:19
701
428.900
16:09:33
309
428.900
16:09:33
850
428.900
16:08:53
965
428.900
16:08:31
824
428.500
16:07:18
205
428.400
16:06:43
206
428.400
16:06:33
861
428.300
16:05:58
999
427.900
16:04:54
136
428.300
16:04:33
210
428.300
16:04:33
1
428.300
16:04:33
122
428.300
16:04:33
953
428.000
16:04:15
964
428.700
16:04:00
1276
428.200
16:03:50
822
427.500
16:02:23
857
427.700
16:02:23
860
428.100
16:00:50
1011
428.100
15:59:27
903
428.800
15:58:40
816
429.000
15:58:23
1
429.000
15:58:23
816
429.000
15:58:23
283
428.700
15:57:41
850
428.900
15:57:31
249
429.000
15:55:04
573
429.000
15:54:34
993
429.400
15:54:29
948
429.400
15:54:29
1131
429.400
15:54:02
1131
429.400
15:54:02
302
429.400
15:54:02
941
429.700
15:50:23
33
429.700
15:50:23
869
430.000
15:50:22
890
430.000
15:50:22
927
430.000
15:48:10
864
430.200
15:47:01
618
430.700
15:46:31
377
430.700
15:46:25
485
430.500
15:45:37
461
430.500
15:45:35
26
430.500
15:45:35
977
430.100
15:44:33
891
429.500
15:42:43
800
429.800
15:42:25
177
429.800
15:42:25
978
430.100
15:42:24
1011
429.700
15:41:30
1049
430.100
15:39:37
898
430.200
15:39:37
57
430.200
15:38:47
820
430.200
15:38:47
941
430.200
15:38:47
435
430.400
15:38:06
506
430.400
15:38:05
29
429.700
15:35:55
869
429.700
15:35:55
695
429.700
15:35:31
262
429.700
15:35:16
977
429.700
15:34:42
881
429.900
15:34:42
1263
430.200
15:34:42
932
430.200
15:31:06
900
430.300
15:31:06
882
430.300
15:30:34
1012
430.300
15:30:34
122
430.300
15:30:34
629
430.300
15:30:34
119
430.300
15:30:04
158
430.300
15:29:46
451
430.300
15:27:27
449
430.300
15:27:27
859
430.300
15:25:38
1252
430.300
15:25:38
1506
429.800
15:21:57
916
429.700
15:21:57
1011
430.100
15:20:37
837
430.100
15:20:37
814
429.900
15:18:54
848
429.900
15:18:54
1008
429.700
15:15:42
844
430.000
15:14:43
826
430.100
15:12:59
1071
430.400
15:12:54
27
430.100
15:11:43
330
430.100
15:11:43
979
430.400
15:09:43
996
430.600
15:09:43
1007
430.600
15:05:32
990
430.800
15:05:13
996
431.000
15:03:43
939
431.000
15:03:42
882
431.100
15:02:13
446
431.300
15:00:52
559
431.300
15:00:52
953
431.600
15:00:19
916
431.800
14:59:59
885
431.800
14:59:59
382
432.000
14:59:42
124
432.000
14:59:17
347
432.000
14:59:17
922
432.100
14:55:30
1011
432.100
14:55:30
844
432.100
14:55:30
1072
432.400
14:54:32
1505
432.300
14:54:32
85
432.300
14:54:32
1364
430.800
14:51:51
941
430.900
14:51:51
1011
431.100
14:51:48
343
431.300
14:51:48
2
431.300
14:51:48
130
431.200
14:51:48
1061
430.800
14:50:10
958
430.800
14:50:10
928
430.400
14:49:13
1421
430.400
14:48:52
113
430.400
14:48:52
43
430.100
14:48:41
826
429.400
14:47:51
868
429.700
14:47:45
973
429.900
14:47:45
898
429.700
14:46:03
911
429.700
14:46:03
1299
430.100
14:45:03
1050
430.100
14:45:03
156
429.400
14:43:19
960
428.600
14:40:52
836
428.900
14:40:04
1006
429.400
14:38:59
1007
429.700
14:37:58
923
430.000
14:37:56
842
430.100
14:37:18
941
429.700
14:35:53
21
430.300
14:33:52
46
430.300
14:33:52
900
430.300
14:33:52
505
430.200
14:33:52
577
430.200
14:33:52
965
430.300
14:33:52
944
430.300
14:33:51
950
430.300
14:31:28
1006
430.700
14:31:20
197
430.300
14:30:19
886
430.300
14:30:19
886
430.400
14:30:19
1043
430.700
14:29:02
924
431.000
14:27:45
578
431.100
14:27:45
346
431.100
14:27:45
4
431.100
14:27:33
192
431.500
14:24:32
699
431.500
14:24:32
222
431.500
14:24:32
737
431.400
14:24:32
963
431.400
14:24:32
127
431.400
14:24:32
812
431.700
14:23:35
780
430.200
14:17:29
41
430.200
14:17:29
996
430.300
14:17:13
947
430.100
14:14:33
922
429.900
14:09:04
463
429.900
14:09:04
1000
429.900
14:09:04
1040
430.200
14:07:41
900
430.300
14:05:04
314
430.300
14:04:33
761
430.300
14:04:33
858
429.000
14:01:00
970
429.700
13:57:50
951
429.700
13:57:50
842
430.300
13:56:55
25
430.300
13:56:55
390
430.300
13:56:55
611
430.300
13:56:54
906
430.700
13:55:08
523
431.300
13:48:25
325
431.300
13:48:25
817
431.300
13:48:25
45
431.300
13:48:25
1225
431.800
13:46:11
931
431.800
13:41:31
918
432.200
13:40:52
895
432.600
13:38:20
959
433.000
13:38:20
924
433.000
13:38:20
1357
433.300
13:33:13
1001
433.300
13:33:13
362
433.300
13:33:13
708
433.200
13:31:43
176
433.200
13:31:43
932
433.000
13:25:01
857
433.000
13:25:01
1015
433.000
13:25:01
1201
433.500
13:23:43
953
433.800
13:21:13
907
433.900
13:21:13
189
433.900
13:21:13
854
433.400
13:16:18
217
433.700
13:13:17
599
433.700
13:13:17
814
433.700
13:13:17
860
433.500
13:06:44
818
433.600
13:06:44
151
433.600
13:06:44
981
433.200
13:03:33
931
433.400
13:00:56
144
433.600
12:56:25
860
433.600
12:56:25
1641
433.600
12:56:25
847
433.800
12:53:01
220
433.100
12:51:51
820
433.100
12:51:51
1249
432.800
12:48:59
976
433.500
12:46:31
582
433.800
12:46:31
140
433.800
12:42:08
1091
433.800
12:42:08
1126
433.900
12:42:08
900
433.800
12:39:38
1470
434.400
12:37:56
1085
434.200
12:33:07
884
433.800
12:29:25
826
434.100
12:25:10
1198
434.200
12:25:02
1001
434.400
12:15:46
849
433.800
12:10:39
623
433.900
12:09:01
222
433.900
12:09:01
9
433.900
12:08:29
986
434.100
12:05:41
950
434.400
12:04:33
868
434.100
12:02:03
977
434.500
11:59:18
932
434.800
11:55:14
953
434.800
11:52:34
4
434.800
11:52:23
853
434.900
11:50:25
918
435.300
11:46:17
873
435.300
11:46:17
1011
435.700
11:40:21
186
436.000
11:37:46
735
436.000
11:37:46
984
436.000
11:34:37
929
436.200
11:34:10
277
436.700
11:25:26
159
436.600
11:25:26
530
436.600
11:25:26
872
436.700
11:25:26
957
436.700
11:25:25
2101
436.700
11:25:25
452
436.700
11:25:25
396
434.100
11:09:29
276
434.100
11:09:29
235
434.100
11:09:29
332
434.300
11:09:27
548
434.100
11:09:27
470
434.100
11:09:27
526
434.100
11:09:27
272
434.300
11:09:26
548
434.200
11:09:26
77
434.000
11:09:26
10
434.000
11:09:26
975
434.300
11:09:24
916
434.300
11:09:24
978
434.700
11:02:40
896
435.000
10:59:26
906
435.700
10:54:31
997
436.100
10:49:50
920
436.100
10:49:50
712
436.000
10:48:14
994
436.500
10:43:38
888
438.000
10:34:41
818
438.300
10:34:32
956
437.600
10:30:40
267
438.200
10:28:05
580
438.200
10:28:05
976
437.900
10:25:37
896
438.200
10:25:16
405
438.700
10:19:54
508
438.700
10:18:51
461
439.000
10:14:35
524
439.000
10:14:35
967
439.000
10:14:35
1225
439.100
10:14:00
1007
438.900
10:04:00
904
438.300
09:59:41
822
438.300
09:59:41
824
438.300
09:59:41
885
437.200
09:46:45
144
437.200
09:43:00
691
437.200
09:43:00
1031
437.600
09:41:21
851
437.900
09:40:17
1035
438.200
09:36:10
1048
438.100
09:34:01
123
438.200
09:32:50
|
859
438.200
09:32:28
741
438.100
09:31:03
968
436.500
09:25:24
973
436.500
09:25:24
709
435.000
09:13:38
200
435.000
09:13:38
1213
435.000
09:13:38
830
434.000
09:03:55
882
434.200
09:03:10
991
433.400
09:01:10
952
433.500
09:00:04
826
433.500
09:00:04
908
432.800
08:59:01
856
432.200
08:56:16
157
432.800
08:51:55
836
432.800
08:51:55
63
432.800
08:51:55
1532
433.000
08:51:55
530
433.200
08:51:55
813
431.200
08:34:53
425
431.200
08:34:53
467
431.200
08:34:53
881
431.500
08:34:42
970
431.700
08:32:59
951
431.700
08:26:18
882
432.200
08:25:15
787
432.200
08:25:15
42
432.200
08:25:15
523
432.400
08:24:59
385
432.400
08:24:59
955
432.200
08:24:12
941
431.500
08:18:44
941
431.600
08:18:44
760
431.800
08:16:06
244
431.800
08:16:06
1061
429.200
08:13:01
823
429.500
08:13:01
1281
429.700
08:13:01
1259
428.600
08:09:59
1100
428.800
08:09:49
936
428.000
08:06:17
931
428.000
08:06:17
973
429.200
08:02:22
973
429.700
08:02:02
956
430.300
08:02:02
842
430.300
08:02:02
898
430.700
08:02:02