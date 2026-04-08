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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
08.04.2026 15:14 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Expands AI Monetization Strategy and Advances Pipeline of AI Applications

Affiliate partnerships and platform expansion introduce new revenue channels beyond subscriptions

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("the Company") today announced the expansion of its monetization strategy for its AI-powered mobile application, Snapshot Recipes, while advancing development initiatives across its broader pipeline of AI-driven applications.

As part of this initiative, the Company has begun exploring affiliate marketing partnerships designed to complement the existing Snapshot Recipes platform. These efforts are expected to focus on cookware, kitchenware, and lifestyle brands, aligning directly with how users engage with the app's features, including recipe generation, meal planning, and grocery list creation.

The introduction of affiliate-driven opportunities is intended to establish an additional monetization layer beyond subscriptions, with the potential to create recurring revenue through referral-based models while enhancing the overall user experience.

"Snapshot Recipes is not just a single application-it represents a scalable foundation for how we approach AI-driven consumer platforms," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "As we expand monetization within the app, we are also applying these strategies to a broader pipeline of applications in development across wellness and medical pre-screening categories."

The Company believes this approach may:

  • Expand revenue channels beyond subscription-based models

  • Support strategic brand partnerships across consumer categories

  • Enhance user value through integrated product experiences

  • Serve as a framework for future AI applications in development

Medical Care Technologies is actively leveraging insights from Snapshot Recipes to inform the structure and monetization strategies of upcoming applications, positioning the Company for continued expansion within both the consumer technology and digital health sectors.

This announcement reflects the Company's ongoing focus on building a diversified, scalable ecosystem of AI-powered applications supported by multiple revenue streams.

About Snapshot Recipes

Snapshot Recipes is an advanced AI-powered mobile application available on both iOS and Android that transforms how users discover, create, and organize meals.

The platform allows users to:

  • Generate unlimited recipes instantly by typing in any food or drink

  • Snap a photo of available ingredients to create customized meals

  • Upload saved images or screenshots of dishes to recreate recipes

  • Automatically save and organize recipes into a smart, self-categorizing cookbook

  • Create interactive, shareable grocery lists with one tap

Each recipe includes step-by-step instructions, ingredient breakdowns, seasoning guidance, and nutrition insights, delivering a seamless, all-in-one cooking experience.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is an emerging technology company focused on the development and commercialization of AI-driven applications across lifestyle, wellness, and consumer markets.

The Company is expanding its portfolio of AI applications, with Snapshot Recipes serving as its initial consumer platform and a foundation for future offerings in wellness and medical pre-screening technologies.

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies Inc.
1910 S Stapley Drive
Suite 221
Mesa, AZ 85204
+1 480-645-0750
noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

Company Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/
Investor Site: www.mdcestock.com

Snapshot Recipes: https://snapshotrecipes.app/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/snapshotrecipesapp/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@snapshotrecipesapp/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, marketing initiatives, user adoption, and business development. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact results include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the effectiveness of marketing efforts, user engagement, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-expands-ai-monetization-strat-1155878

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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