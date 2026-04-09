Original-Research: Ernst Russ AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Ernst Russ AG
On Course for New Horizons
In FY 2025, Ernst Russ was able to fulfill its sales and EBIT guidance. Equally important was the further improvement of the already exceptionally strong balance sheet (liquidity, equity ratio, net debt). In addition, the fleet was optimized through the ordering of two newbuilds and a significant reduction in non-strategic minority interests. The company reserves the right to make further opportunistic acquisitions to diversify the fleet in terms of uses and deployment options such as two MPPs (multi-purpose vessels) in the beginning of 2026. Therefore, we confirm our BUY recommendation but raise the TP from EUR 11.00 to EUR 12.50 due to peer group valuation.
You can download the research here: ErnstRuss20260409
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2305792 09.04.2026 CET/CEST
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