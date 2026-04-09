Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Seeks Influencer Partnerships Following Snapshot Recipes Revenue Milestone

Following Snapshot Recipes revenue validation, the Company positions for expansion plans through influencer partnerships and upcoming AI app launches.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) today announced the launch of a social media influencer and strategic partnership initiative designed to accelerate user acquisition and scale its growing portfolio of AI-powered mobile applications.

Following the successful monetization of its flagship app, Snapshot Recipes, the Company has officially entered the revenue-generating phase of its AI technology platform-marking a significant milestone and validating its business model.

As part of this next phase, Medical Care Technologies is actively seeking social media influencers, content creators, and strategic partners to promote Snapshot Recipes and collaborate on upcoming application launches planned throughout late 2026 and into early 2027.

"This is just the beginning," said CEO Marshall Perkins. "With revenue now being generated from our AI platform, we are aggressively scaling our marketing efforts to drive rapid adoption across our entire app pipeline."

The initiative is designed to:

Expand user acquisition through targeted influencer campaigns

Establish long-term partnerships ahead of multiple AI app launches

Leverage social distribution to maximize visibility and conversion

Medical Care Technologies believes this strategy will significantly accelerate growth, strengthen brand presence, and position the Company for continued expansion in the AI-driven consumer application market.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing AI-powered mobile applications across health, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Its flagship app, Snapshot Recipes, enables users to generate recipes instantly by taking photos of ingredients, uploading meal images, or entering dish names-complete with instructions, nutrition insights, and AI-generated visuals. The Company is building a scalable pipeline of AI-driven applications designed for broad consumer adoption and long-term revenue growth.

Contact Information

Company Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

1910 S Stapley Drive

Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

www.mdcestock.com

+1 480-645-0750

noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, marketing initiatives, user adoption, and business development. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact results include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the effectiveness of marketing efforts, user engagement, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-seeks-influencer-partnerships-following-sna-1156377